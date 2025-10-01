Skipping work due to ‘imminent danger’? It’s okay, says DOLE

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

CEBU, Philippines — Skipping work during a calamity won’t cost employees their jobs or subject them to punishment, so long as their absence is due to imminent danger.

This was the reminder from the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) following Tuesday night’s magnitude 6.9 earthquake that rocked Cebu and nearby provinces, claiming over 50 lives and injuring more than 150 others.

READ: Cebu earthquake: Live updates

READ: Cebu on heightened alert following 6.9-magnitude earthquake

In a public advisory issued following the powerful tremor in the province, DOLE-7 reiterated that under Labor Advisory No. 17, Series of 2022, employees who do not report to work because of “imminent danger” from weather disturbances, earthquakes, and similar occurrences are protected from disciplinary action.

“Employees who fail or refuse to work by reason of imminent danger resulting from weather disturbances and similar occurrences shall not be subject to any administrative sanction,” DOLE emphasized.

The advisory, issued pursuant to Article 5 of the Labor Code and Republic Act No. 11058, grants employers the discretion to suspend work in coordination with their safety and health committees or safety officers during calamities to ensure workers’ safety.

Under Labor Advisory No. 1, Series of 2020, and its subsequent reiteration in Advisory No. 17, Series of 2022, DOLE outlines the rules on work suspension and pay entitlements during emergencies:

If unworked: “No work, no pay” applies unless a company policy, collective bargaining agreement (CBA), or favorable practice grants payment; employees may also use accrued leave credits.

If worked: Employees are entitled to their regular pay if they render at least six hours of work. If less than six hours, they are entitled only to the proportionate amount of regular pay, subject to more favorable company policies.

Additional benefits: Employers may voluntarily grant extra incentives to workers who report for duty despite calamities.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma has earlier appealed to employers to exercise compassion and understanding toward workers unable to report during calamities, particularly when their “life, limbs, families, or properties are in danger.”

However, DOLE also cautioned that this policy should not be abused and must be applied only in cases of real and imminent danger.

The reminder came a day after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Bogo City at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday. The quake, tectonic in origin, occurred at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers and was felt strongly across northern Cebu.

As of 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, the death toll in Cebu Province has risen to 53, according to the provincial government:

30 from Bogo City

11 from San Remigio

10 from Medellin

1 each from Sogod and Tabuelan

At least 154 individuals were reported injured, while hundreds more have been displaced.

Hospitals and local disaster response units across northern Cebu remain on high alert as aftershocks continue to be felt.

DOLE-7 urged all employers and workers to review and familiarize themselves with the labor advisories governing work arrangements during calamities to ensure compliance and safety.

“Employers in the private sector shall, in the exercise of management prerogative and in coordination with the safety and health committee, suspend work to ensure the safety and health of their employees,” the advisory stated.

The agency also reminded companies to coordinate with local disaster councils and prioritize worker welfare in determining whether to continue operations following natural or man-made disasters.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP