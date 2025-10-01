Visayas grid on yellow alert status after Cebu earthquake

Earthquake victims rushed to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City after a powerful temblor, measuring a Magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale, struck off the coasts of their city on September 30, 2025 | Photo from City Government of Bogo

MANILA, Philippines – A yellow alert status has been raised over the Visayas grid from 1 p.m. up to 12 midnight on Wednesday after 27 power plants became unavailable following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit Cebu Tuesday night.

A yellow alert is raised when the available power supply has a limited margin vis-a-vis the demand.

NGCP advisory

In an advisory, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said around 1,444.1 megawatts (MW) was lost after the tripping of the power plants due to the tremor.

It said the available capacity in the Visayas is around 1,888 MW, while peak demand is around 1,839 MW.

16 power plants unavailable

The NGCP explained that even before the earthquake hit, 16 power plants were already unavailable, and another one is on derated capacity, which brings to around 1,654.7MW the available capacity to the grid.

The NGCP said “the Luzon and Mindanao grids are under normal condition.”

In a separate advisory, then NGCP said three transmission lines — the Ubay-Maasin 138KV Line, the Ormoc-Maasin 138KV Line 1, and the Ormoc-Isabel 138KV Line — have been restored.

11 transmission lines on outage

However, 11 transmission lines remain on outage:– Daanbantayan-Tabango 230KV Line 1 and 2– Daanbantayan-Compostela 230KV Line 1 and 2– Tabango-Kananga 230KV Line 1 and 2– Kananga-Ormoc 230KV Line 1– Ormoc-Babatngon 138KV Line 1 and 2– Babatngon-Paranas 138KV Line 1 and 2– Paranas-Calbayog 138KV Line 1 and 2– Ormoc-Maasin 138KV Line 2– Isabel-Tongonan 138KV Line– Isabel-Pasar 138KV Line– Pasar-IASCO 138KV Line

“Restoration of the remaining parts of the Leyte-Samar sub-grid is ongoing. Power transmission services in the rest of the Visayas grid (Panay, Negros, Cebu, Bohol) are all under normal operations,” the NGCP reported. (PNA)

