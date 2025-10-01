Cebu earthquake in photos

CONSOLACION CEBU, Philippines — When Cebuanos had thought that it was a good night sleep, a sudden tremor woke them up.

On September 30, 2025, at around 10 p.m., a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Cebu, causing damage in different areas and forcing people to run out of their homes.

The earthquake’s epicenter was traced 17 kilometers north of Bogo City in northern Cebu.

The quiet night quickly turned into fear as the ground shook violently.

Here are scenes from the night of the earthquake and its aftermath:

Situation along Gen. Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City, at around 10 p.m. on September 25. | Contributed photo.

People rushed into the streets as the earthquake shook buildings across Cebu, leaving many in shock.

Roads and bridges were left with fissures and cracks, leading to several closures.

Closed bridge in Sogod town following the earthquake. | Contributed photo.

Damaged road in Daanbantayan, northern part of Cebu. | Contributed photo.

Among the damaged structures were century-old churches, including the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan, whose facade collapsed.

Destroyed church in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu as of 5 a.m on October 1, 2025. | Photo from Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima FB

Capelinha de Fatima Replica in San Remigio town, northern Cebu sustained damages in the 6.9 magnitude earthquake. | Photo from Capelinha de Fatima Replica/ Facebook.

Houses and commercial establishments in Cebu were not spared, with some reduced to debris.

Widespread damage reported in the ‘Yolanda Village’ in Bogo City. | Contributed photo.

Fatalities were recorded, though the exact number is still being confirmed by authorities.

Some were reported from a sports complex and nearby homes.

Remains of those who perished laid outside the provincial hospital in Bogo City, Cebu. | Contributed photo

In response, personnel from different LGUs immediately extended aid to the victims, providing medical support, meals, and water.

Personnel from the Cebu Province aiding a victim in the earthquake, as the provincial government sets up operations center in Bogo City. | Photo from Cebu Provincial Government.

Teary-eyed Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro as she personally aid in the aftermath of the earthquake at Bogo City, Cebu. | Photo from Cebu Provincial Government.

Mandaue City deploys assistance to Bogo City, Cebu as it was heavily affected in the earthquake. | Photo from Mayor Jonkie FB Page.

This fatal earthquake had led Cebuanos in its hardest times, but the resiliency continues.

Several volunteers and LGUs continue to arrive in Bogo City to assist in earthquake response and relief operations.

Cebuanos are now on its way for recovery, reminding everyone that even in the darkest nights, solidarity lights the way forward.

