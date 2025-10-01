Cebu earthquake in photos

CONSOLACION CEBU, Philippines — When Cebuanos had thought that it was a good night sleep, a sudden tremor woke them up.
On September 30, 2025, at around 10 p.m., a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Cebu, causing damage in different areas and forcing people to run out of their homes.
The earthquake’s epicenter was traced 17 kilometers north of Bogo City in northern Cebu.
The quiet night quickly turned into fear as the ground shook violently.
Here are scenes from the night of the earthquake and its aftermath:
People rushed into the streets as the earthquake shook buildings across Cebu, leaving many in shock.
Roads and bridges were left with fissures and cracks, leading to several closures.
Among the damaged structures were century-old churches, including the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan, whose facade collapsed.
Houses and commercial establishments in Cebu were not spared, with some reduced to debris.
Fatalities were recorded, though the exact number is still being confirmed by authorities.
Some were reported from a sports complex and nearby homes.
In response, personnel from different LGUs immediately extended aid to the victims, providing medical support, meals, and water.
This fatal earthquake had led Cebuanos in its hardest times, but the resiliency continues.
Several volunteers and LGUs continue to arrive in Bogo City to assist in earthquake response and relief operations.
Cebuanos are now on its way for recovery, reminding everyone that even in the darkest nights, solidarity lights the way forward.
