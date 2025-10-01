Cebu City report no major incidents after 6.9-magnitude earthquake

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) reported no major accidents or widespread emergencies in the city following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday evening, September 30.

According to CCPO’s quicklook report to Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Wednesday, October 1, several police stations recorded temporary power interruptions, minor structural damages, and at least five individuals injured due to falling debris and building cracks.

Power outages and damages

Power outages were reported in at least six precincts, including Waterfront, Mabolo, Carbon, Inayawan, Mambaling, and Adlaon Police Stations, though electricity in some areas was restored later in the evening.

Structural damages were also noted in different parts of the city.

Abellana Police Station reported a broken machine at a metal arts company in Capitol Site, while Carbon Police Station recorded shattered glass windows at a hotel in Barangay Pahina Central. Inayawan Police Station documented a partially collapsed firewall at Sitio Lower Cacao, Barangay Kinasang-an.

Mambaling Police Station logged the most extensive damage in their area of responsibility, including cracks and debris at Mambaling underpass, two malls, a hotel, and a school, along with a collapsed ceiling at a hotel and casino in South Road Properties (SRP).

No casualties in Cebu City

Despite these incidents, the CCPO confirmed there were no fatalities or missing persons reported in Cebu City.

However, five individuals sustained injuries — one each in areas under Abellana Police Station, Inayawan Police Station, and Mambaling Police Station, and two in the area under Waterfront Police Station.

All roads were reported to be passable, with communication lines via major networks and radios remaining functional throughout the calamity.

Only Waterfront Police Station was confirmed to have coordinated with the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) for assistance, while other units managed their monitoring independently.

CCPO emphasized that aside from these isolated cases of property damage and minor injuries, no large-scale accidents or critical incidents occurred in the aftermath of the quake.

