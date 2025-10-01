LPA now TD Paolo, unlikely to affect weather – Pagasa

(Satellite image from PAGASA)

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area east of Southern Luzon has developed into a tropical depression (TD) and was named “Paolo”, the weather bureau said on Wednesday.

The cyclone packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It was last tracked at 760 km. east of Virac, Catanduanes.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said no wind signal is hoisted and Paolo is unlikely to affect the weather in the next 24 hours.

Paolo is expected to cause rains as well as moderate to rough seas over the coastal waters of Northern and Central Luzon starting Friday.

PAGASA also expects Paolo to reach the severe tropical storm category and make landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora on Friday.

Intensification into a typhoon before landfall is not ruled out, according to the weather bureau. (PNA)

