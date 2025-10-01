Mandaue public market incurs worst damage from 6.9 earthquake

Vendors of the Mandaue City Public Market were forced to sell their goods outside after a portion of the market’s canopy collapsed after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Tuesday night.| 📸: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Public Market sustained the worst damage in the entire city following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu late Tuesday night, September 30, forcing vendors to temporarily relocate to nearby streets while authorities assess the safety of the building.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, with its epicenter in Bogo City in northern Cebu. Despite being some distance away, the quake caused significant damage in Mandaue City, particularly at the public market in Barangay Centro, where the canopy at the back of the building collapsed.

While no casualties or serious injuries were reported, city officials immediately closed the facility and cordoned off nearby roads as a safety precaution.

Vendors forced to sell goods outside

Displaced vendors have been temporarily allowed to set up stalls along P. Gomez Street, just outside the market, while the city assesses the full extent of the damage.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, along with engineers from the Office of the Building Official (OBO) and personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), conducted an inspection of the site shortly after the quake and returned the following morning for a more thorough assessment.

“Sa tibuok syudad sa Mandaue, out of all our government buildings, the market sustained the most damage,” said Ouano. “But it’s not major structural damage only the canopy collapsed. The rest of the building appears to be sound.”

Ouano said the city currently lacks the necessary equipment to safely remove the damaged canopy and has already requested assistance from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“As soon as the canopy is safely removed and our engineers give the go-signal after checking structural integrity, vendors will be allowed to return,” the mayor added. “In the meantime, we are coordinating with the market administrator to help our vendors find temporary space within the compound once cleared.”

The mayor also emphasized that the safety of vendors and customers remains the city’s top priority.

Among those affected are longtime fish and seafood vendors who now find themselves displaced for a second time in just over a decade.

The current situation has drawn painful comparisons to the aftermath of the October 2013 earthquake, which heavily damaged the old market building located behind the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex still in Barangay Centro.

Fish vendor Lito Noynay, who, along with his wife Pili Noynay, also experienced the destruction of the previous market in 2013.

“Naa sad mi pwesto didto paglinog. Sa gawas gihapon mi namaligya pila ka tuig. Murag nabalik ang nahitabo.” “Ari lang sa mi sa gawas sa merkado. Gawas, init lang nuon,” he said.

Seafood vendor Virginia Caritero echoed his sentiment, saying the earthquake brought back difficult memories. “Murag nabalik amoang nasinati niadtong linog pag 2013 sa karaang merkado. Hapit ko giatake karun oy, kuyaw kaayo,” she said.

Caritero, now selling once again outside the market building, expressed concern over the weather and safety risks. “Karun namaligya na sad mi sa gawas sa merkado pareha sauna. Init kaayo, unya kung uwan. Pero sa una, mas grabe gyud to kay naa gyud toy namatay. Karon, canopy ra man ang natumba.”

Still, she expressed hope that the city government will act quickly. “Nanghinaot ko nga okay dayun ang among merkado. Nipasalig man si mayor nga makabalik mi dayun kay lahi ra gyud og sa gawas.”

The current market structure, completed in 2019, was built in response to the damage caused by the 2013 quake. Now, it faces new challenges, with the local government once again leading efforts to restore normal operations and ensure the safety of both vendors and marketgoers.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the building’s condition and are expected to issue further advisories in the coming days.

