Cebu earthquake victims: Senators express sympathy to them

MANILA, Philippines – Senators on Wednesday expressed sympathy to families and communities affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu Tuesday night, while urging stronger disaster response and infrastructure safety measures.

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero said the tragedy is a painful reminder of the country’s vulnerability as part of the Pacific Ring of Fire.

“Mahalagang tiyakin ang agarang pagtugon mula sa pamahalaan para sa search and rescue hanggang sa tulong para sa mga nawalan ng tirahan at mahal sa buhay (It is vital to ensure the government’s immediate response, from search and rescue to aid for those who lost their homes and loved ones),” he said, reiterating his call for strict inspections of buildings and infrastructure nationwide.

Senator Lito Lapid extended condolences not only to quake victims but also to families affected by Typhoon Opong in Bicol and Southern Tagalog.

Lapid said he would coordinate with local governments to determine urgent needs on the ground.

“Hinihikayat po natin ang ating mga kababayan na ipagdasal ang mga kapatid nating nasalanta na malagpasan ang epekto ng magkasunod na kalamidad (We urge our fellow Filipinos to pray for those affected so they may overcome the effects of these back-to-back disasters),” he said.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian underscored the safety of children and teachers as the most urgent concern.

He called on the Department of Education and local government units to suspend the use of unsafe school facilities, conduct immediate inspections, and provide psychosocial support to learners and educators.

“Their safety, well-being, and continued learning must be our highest priority,” he said, adding that his prayers are also with Cebuanos for their swift recovery.

Senator Joel Villanueva also expressed solidarity with affected families and commended responders working on the ground.

“Lubos po tayong nakikiramay sa mga pamilya at mahal sa buhay ng mga nasawi, habang ipinapanalangin natin ang kaligtasan ng mga rescuer at volunteers na nagpaabot ng agarang tulong sa mga nangangailangan (We deeply condole with the families and loved ones of those who perished, while we pray for the safety of the rescuers and volunteers who extended immediate assistance to those in need),” he said.

Villanueva also recognized healthcare workers and social welfare officers in hospitals and evacuation centers, stressing that continued safety inspections of critical infrastructure are needed to ensure unhampered delivery of emergency services.

Authorities earlier confirmed dozens of fatalities from the quake, which coincided with ongoing relief operations for areas battered by Typhoon Opong. (PNA)

