Frasco: DPWH equipment deployed for road clearing, removal of debris

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Equipment from the 5th Engineering District of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DWPH) were already deployed to prioritize road clearing operations, especially in Borbon, Sogod, Catmon and Carmen towns in the 5th District of Cebu.

Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco said they were trying to prioritize road clearing, debris removal and structural inspection following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake the rocked northern Cebu Tuesday night, September 30.

Frasco said inspections will also made for all national roads, bridges, and government facilities in their areas to assess damages that may have been caused by the earthquake.

Damages

In report that he released at 1 p.m. today, Frasco said that damages were found on the Tabunok Bridge, making it unsafe for motorists. Damages were also found on the Liki Gymnasium and several houses in Barangays Canduang and Takay in Sogod town.

The municipality was still without power, as of 9:30 a.m., while one earthquake casualty, a 60-year-old resident, was reported.

In Carmen town, several national roads “sustained heavy damage, requiring immediate deployment of equipment and structural assessment.”

Mobilization

Frasco said that his office already coordinated with the District Engineer “for immediate mobilization of DPWH and contractor equipment to affected areas.”

He stressed on the need for immediate clearing and repair works to restore access and allow emergency movement toward Bogo and Daanbantayan.

They have also “coordinated with the DSWD regional director for immediate deployment of food packs and kits to displaced residents, with instructions to coordinate directly with the Mayors of affected LGUs.”

Moreover, Frasco said that he already submitted situation reports to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Public Works Secretary Vince Hizon.

His district staff were also sent to Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Bogo, San Remigio, and Daanbantayan towns to provide assistance in coordination with the mayors.

