Cebu City is only 50% ready for calamities, Archival admits

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival admitted on Wednesday, October 1, that the city is only “50 percent ready” to face large-scale calamities like the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that shook Cebu Tuesday night.

He cited gaps in medical expertise, evacuation facilities, and structural safety assessments.

“Sa tinuod lang, kung 1 to 10, naa ta sa 5. It needs to be improved,” Archival said in a press conference held at City Hall for an earthquake situation update.

Archival acknowledged that while the city has mobilized sufficient manpower for disaster response, it lacks enough medical professionals and technical experts essential for immediate disaster recovery.

“So far, ready ta sa manpower since gi-assemble ni ni Councilor Dave [Tumulak] ang mga barangay. Pero sa expertise gyud sa doctors, naa ta sa syudad, pero kinahanglan nato sila tawagon kung dako nga katalagman. Dili ta kaingon nga fully equipped ta, mao nga 50% ra gyud ta karon,” he explained.

Evacuation gaps, call for improvements

The mayor also pointed out deficiencies in the city’s evacuation system, revealing that at least 100 families were stranded and unable to relocate immediately after the quake. Some evacuees took shelter in the Cebu City Hall, while others were moved near the pier area.

“Ang akong nabantayan, naa tay mga evacuation areas nga walay kuryente. Kinahanglan gyud nga naa tay designated evacuation sites sa north ug south para mas organized atong response,” Archival said.

He emphasized that strengthening evacuation centers, ensuring electricity and basic needs, and improving coordination will be key to enhancing the city’s disaster preparedness.

City safe, but northern Cebu hit harder

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña assured that Cebu City remains safe, with no reported deaths following the strong tremor. While some structures sustained cracks and minor damage, he said the situation is under control.

“People are safe. We’re thankful the impact in the city was not as bad as we initially feared,” Osmeña said.

He noted that the city is now extending aid to quake-hit northern Cebu, particularly Bogo City, which was near the epicenter.

Archival confirmed that Cebu City is sending three ambulances and four emergency medical crews to help transport patients from Bogo to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

“In times of need, we are not just towns and cities — we are one family. Together, we will care for one another,” Archival said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

City infrastructure intact, lifelines operational

Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), reported that the city’s key lifelines remain operational.

“We called MCWD last night and they confirmed walay problema sa water supply. Safe ang Buhisan Dam,” Tumulak said.

He added that the city’s power supply has also been restored. “Gipawng lang to gabii para safety sa equipment ug personnel, pero karon energized tanan.” However, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) warned of possible rotational brownouts in parts of Region 7 due to affected facilities.

All hospitals in Cebu City are fully functional and capable of responding to emergencies, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) have prepositioned relief goods for affected residents.

Tumulak said nine barangays reported minor structural damage, including hairline cracks, while the Agsungot Health Center sustained significant destruction. Temporary arrangements have been made to continue health services in the area.

Archival appeals for volunteer engineers

To ensure public safety, Archival has appealed for help from civil and structural engineers to assess the integrity of public and private buildings affected by the quake.

“We need support from professional organizations to ensure the safety of residents. Those willing to help may coordinate with me at 0939-923-5807 or with City Administrator Albert Tan at 0918-818-8000,” Archival said.

He thanked all professionals who have expressed willingness to assist, saying collective action is vital to safeguard Cebu City’s residents in the aftermath of the disaster.

The earthquake

The magnitude 6.9 tectonic earthquake struck at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, September 30, with an epicenter located about 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City at a depth of 5 kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor generated Intensity VI shaking in Cebu City and Villaba, Leyte, and Intensity V in several towns across Cebu, Negros, and Leyte. Aftershocks continue to be recorded as of Wednesday morning.

