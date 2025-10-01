Cebu earthquake: DTI imposes price freeze on essential goods

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has placed Cebu province under a 60-day price freeze on basic necessities following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck on Tuesday night, September 30.

The price freeze, which took effect immediately after the Sangguniang Panlalawigan declared Cebu under a state of calamity, covers essential goods such as canned sardines, rice, instant noodles, bottled water, salt, bread, and household items like soap and candles.

DTI said the measure is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to fully mobilize government resources for the relief and recovery of residents affected by the Cebu earthquake.

READ: Cebu City is only 50% ready for calamities, Archival admits

READ: Cebu quake death toll rises to 61

READ: Over 200 classrooms damaged by 6.9-magnitude Cebu earthquake

In line with this, DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque stressed that ensuring the affordability and steady supply of goods is central to the department’s disaster response.

“We recognize the heavy toll this disaster has brought to families. Beyond enforcing the price freeze, our priority is to ensure that prices and supplies are affordable and stable. DTI will be vigilant in making sure that consumers are protected from undue price increases,” Roque said.

Furthermore, DTI monitoring teams in Cebu have been dispatched to conduct market inspections, verify prevailing prices, and ensure that retailers comply with the freeze following the massive Cebu earthquake.

NO PROFITEERING

The department assured the public that sufficient stocks of basic necessities remain available and that measures are in place to prevent profiteering.

In addition, the agency also reminded consumers to immediately report any violations through email at [email protected] or via the 1-DTI (1-384) Hotline.

The 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which shook Cebu and neighboring provinces on Tuesday night, prompted widespread damage reports.

Consequently, local governments have since declared a state of calamity to fast-track emergency response and recovery efforts.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP