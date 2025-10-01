Taal Volcano erupts early morning of Oct. 1 – Phivolcs

Taal Volcano spews plumes on Thursday, September 18, 2025. — Screengrab from Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council Talisay, Batangas/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that Taal Volcano erupted early Wednesday morning (October 1).

The eruption ended at 2:15 a.m. That is according to a Phivolcs bulletin.

At Taal Volcano, Alert Level 1 remains raised.

“ATM: Ongoing eruption at Taal Volcano. Details to follow. Alert Level 1 prevails over Taal Volcano,” Phivolcs said on its social media accounts.

“UPDATE: The eruption has ended at 02:15 AM,” it added.

In its 8 a.m. report, Phivolcs added that the eruption produced a 2,500 meter-high plume that drifted northwest. Alert Level 1 or low level of unrest remains raised at Taal Volcano.

According to the state seismologists, sudden steam or phreatic eruptions, volcanic earthquakes, thin ashfall and emission of poisonous gases are still possible under Alert Level 1.

Residents are urged to stay at homes unless absolutely necessary, to wear face masks and eye protection when going out and to follow the advice of authorities. /mcm/apl

