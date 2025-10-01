Bohol and Cebu volunteers respond to Pam’s call for donations

Bohol sent a 16-man team to help earthquake affected areas in Cebu. | Photos from FB page of Erico Aris Aumentado

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bohol Provincial Government is sending a five million donation to help address the needs of Cebuanos who were badly affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit the northern part of Cebu Tuesday night.

Moreover, Bohol sent a 16-man team to Cebu to help in search and rescue operations and attend to the medical needs of the earthquake victims. The team consist of six provincial government personnel, six Department of Health personnel and four nurses from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Bohol Governor Eris Aristotle Aumentado also sent two ambulances and a rescue vehicle to Cebu.

The delegation from Bohol left for Cebu around 1:30 p.m. today.

“Dugang ikatabang sa ialng panginahanglanon sa atong mga kaigsoonan nga nag antos ug mga biktima sa maong linog,” Aumentado said in an advisory which he shared after calling for an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning to also assess the damages that the earthquake might have caused in their province.

Volunteers sign up to help earthquake affected localities in northern Cebu. | Cebu Province

Call for donations

Meanwhile several individuals have responded to Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s call for donations.

Some brought with them various donations while others offered to donate their time and effort to help the earthquake victims.

Among them were 100 medical students , health workers, and ordinary citizens who, “despite not having medical backgrounds, are stepping forward to lend their hands,” the Cebu Provincial government said.

“Some volunteers have already been dispatched to northern Cebu to help in relief and medical operations,” it added.

Earlier today, the Capitol appealed for “all forms of donations” for earthquake victims, that might include goods, volunteers and even transportation.

The provincial government set up an area at the Heritage Park, inside the Capitol Compound, where donations will be accepted.

