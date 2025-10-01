LIST: Cebu malls, hotels, hospitals issue safety updates after quake

Aerial view of SRP | Contributed photo

CEBU, Philippines — The biggest malls, hotels, hospitals, and resorts across the province have issued advisories on their operations and safety status after a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolted northern Cebu late Tuesday night, September 30, 2025.

The tremor, which struck at 9:59 p.m. with an epicenter northeast of Bogo City, caused Intensity VI shaking in Cebu City and several nearby towns.

While most establishments reported no major structural damage or casualties, inspections, temporary closures, and precautionary measures were immediately undertaken to ensure public safety.

READ: CDN coverage: Cebu earthquake

READ: Cebu rocked by strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake

READ: Sofia Andres recalls ‘panic, fear’ when earthquake struck while filming in Cebu

Below is a running list of Cebu establishments with their latest advisories as of October 1, 2025:

Malls

SM Malls

SM Seaside City Cebu – Open from 10 AM to 9 PM after safety checks.

SM City Consolacion – Temporarily closed on October 1 for clearing and inspection.

A minor fire occurred in one area following the quake but was quickly extinguished by the mall’s emergency response team and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

SM Supermarket remains open to serve basic needs.

Ayala Malls

Ayala Center Cebu – Open today from 10 AM to 9 PM after safety inspections.

Ayala Malls Central Bloc – Open, and also serving as a drop-off center for relief donations (bottled water, ready-to-eat food, blankets, mats, clothing, hygiene kits, first aid supplies) for affected northern Cebu communities.

Il Corso Lifemalls

Operating hours: 12 NN to 9 PM.

Management confirmed the mall has been cleared safe for occupancy after thorough inspection.

The Outlets @MEZ2 Estate

Declared structurally sound after inspection; opened at 11 AM.

South Town Centre (Bulao, Talisay City)

Cleared safe; open with normal operating hours (9 AM–8 PM).

Parkmall

Savemore Market, Al Fresco, and Enclave shops open after inspection.

Anjo World Theme Park

Reported all guests and staff safe; park remains secure with ongoing regular safety checks.

Vibo Place

Several establishments including Watsons, Starbucks, Burger King, and Uncle John’s are open for business.

Hotels and resorts

bai Hotel Cebu

Confirmed no major damage and no injuries; building cleared safe and fully operational.

Guests were safely evacuated during the quake as part of standard protocol.

Quest Hotel & Conference Center

Guests and staff safe; full assessment confirmed no structural issues and operations continue.

Waterfront Hotels

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino and Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino both secure and fully operational.

No injuries; inspections completed.

Bayfront Hotel Cebu

Guests and staff safely evacuated; no structural damage found in initial sweep. Detailed inspection ongoing.

Be Hotels & Residences

No structural damage found in BE Residences (IT Park, Cebu Business Park) and BE Hotels. All properties are fully operational.

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan

Guests and staff safe; resort fully operational after full assessment.

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark

Completed full property inspection; no severe damage or injuries reported; resort remains open.

NUSTAR Resort & Casino

Initial inspection shows no injuries or major damage; enhanced safety monitoring continues.

Maayo Hotels

Maayo Argao – Declared safe and fully operational after comprehensive inspection.

Maayo San Remigio – Temporarily closed as precaution pending full structural evaluation.

Marina Seaview

No major damage or incidents; detailed safety checks ongoing.

Mandani Bay

Preliminary inspection shows no major damage; a comprehensive structural audit by consultants is underway to ensure continued safety.

Hospital and medical facilities

CebuDoc Group Hospitals

Including Cebu Doctors University Hospital, MactanDoc, NorthGen, SouthGen, San CarlosDoc, OrmocDoc, and BoholDoc

Operations resumed after safe evacuation and inspection. Management assures facilities are secure, and patient safety is the top priority.

Chong Hua Hospitals (Cebu City & Mandaue)

Fully operational; emergency rooms open. Ongoing facility inspections to ensure safety.

The Hospital at Maayo

Declared safe and fully operational; open to accommodate patients from nearby facilities that may have sustained damage.

Commercial and residential properties

Mandani Bay

No major damage detected; comprehensive audit ongoing.

BE Residences & Mabuhay Towers

Safe and operational with no reported structural issues.

Food chains

Jollibee – Some stores are temporarily closed or operating with limited services for safety checks.

Co-working space

be@work – Offering 1 hour of free access so the public can connect with loved ones after the quake.

Earthquake summary

A magnitude 6.9 tectonic earthquake struck northeast of Bogo City at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers, PHIVOLCS reported.

The quake produced Intensity VI shaking in Cebu City, causing significant tremors felt across the region.

Authorities expect aftershocks in the coming days as damage and casualties have been reported in several northern towns, including Bogo, San Remigio, Medellin, Tabuelan, and Daanbantayan.

Officials are urging Cebuanos to stay alert for aftershocks, monitor official advisories, and prioritize safety by avoiding non-essential travel.

Despite the quake, most establishments in Cebu remain operational and continue to conduct structural safety checks to ensure the security of guests, customers, and employees.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP