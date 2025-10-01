Cebu earthquake: National, local relief assistance pour in

Cebu Governor Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro with officials from the national government during their command conference. | Photo courtesy of Pam Baricuatro – The People’s Governor Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Government agencies, volunteers, and private citizens have intensified relief and recovery operations in northern Cebu after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Tuesday evening, September 30, caused widespread damage to communities and infrastructure.

National Government on the ground

Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon arrived in Bogo City, Cebu on Wednesday, October 1, to oversee government response at the joint operations center.

The officials pledged close coordination with Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro and other local executives to address the urgent needs of earthquake-hit towns.

READ: Cebu earthquake in photos

READ: Cebu earthquake: DTI imposes price freeze on essential goods

READ: 3 Coast Guard personnel die in Cebu earthquake

Dizon, who flew in from Masbate upon the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., assured residents that the national government would prioritize Cebu’s recovery.

He also called on Cebu-based contractors to help rebuild damaged infrastructure in Bogo City and neighboring municipalities.

Health and relief support

To strengthen medical response, more than 100 nursing students from various schools across Cebu volunteered at the Cebu Provincial Capitol grounds for deployment to evacuation centers. They will reportedly assist in providing basic medical services, health monitoring, and welfare support for displaced families.

Baricuatro lauded the initiative, describing it as a testament to the youth’s commitment to public service during emergencies.

Additional volunteers which included medical students, health workers, and ordinary citizens — also flocked to the Capitol, bringing donations and offering their time to assist in relief operations. Many have already been deployed to the northern towns of Cebu.

The Cebu Provincial Medical Hospital in Bogo City has also been a focal point of government support, with Dizon and Baricuatro visiting the facility to check on patients injured in the quake.

Private Sector

Veteran actress Zsa Zsa Padilla also visited the command center in the Capitol to donate ready-to-eat food packs and monetary aid for quake victims.

Meanwhile, the UV Green Lancers, champions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) men’s basketball tournament, joined relief efforts, assisting in the distribution of goods for affected families.

Continuing operations

As of this writing, authorities said clearing and rescue operations are ongoing in northern Cebu while assessments of damage continue.

Relief goods are also being dispatched to evacuation centers, while coordination between national and local agencies remains in full swing.

Baricuatro said the influx of volunteers, donations, and national government support has been crucial in sustaining relief operations in the aftermath of the earthquake which has so far claimed 61 lives.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP