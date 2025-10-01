Cebu earthquake aftermath: P2 billion in infra damages as national gov’t mobilizes 

Several roads in Brgy. Poblacion, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu are badly damaged due to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday night, September 30. | contributed photo

BOGO CITY, Cebu – The national government has started mobilizing all relief and recovery efforts to help thousands affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit northern Cebu.

Key Cabinet officials visited Bogo City on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, to assess the extent of the damage as well as provide aid to the victims, most of whom sought shelter at the Cebu Provincial Hospital.

READ: Northern Cebu appeals for water, tents after deadly earthquake

Those present included Secretaries Gilbert Teodoro (Defense), Vince Dizon (Department of Public Works and Highway), Rex Gatchalian (Department of Social Welfare and Development), and Christina Frasco (Department of Tourism).

The centuries-old Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan town, Cebu is badly damaged due to the earthquake. | contributed photo

Rehabilitation ongoing

Based on their latest assessment, the quake has left approximately P2 billion in infrastructure damage and impacted at least 27,000 families from seven areas, all in northern Cebu.

But these figures are expected to grow, according to Public Works and Highway Secretary Vince Dizon.

“The P2 billion is only on bridges and roads. Lalaki pa to, hindi pa kasama yung mga eskwelahan,” Dizon told reporters in Bogo City. (This will still increase, as schools are not included yet.)

In the meantime, rehabilitation of all damaged infrastructures are ongoing, with DPWH head instructing all contractors to help in rehabilitating damaged infrastructure to make them passable soon.

The DSWD, for its part, has also provided relief goods such as ready-to-eat meals and emergency kits to the affected families and that they are preparing to disburse financial assistance victims.

“Ready na yun and we’re just waiting for the clean list from the government,” said Gatchalian.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP