Cebu quake victims opt to sleep in open fields amid strong aftershocks

Earthquake victims in Bogo City prepare their mats and sleeping essentials on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, as they set up camp in open fields where they will spend the night instead of their homes due to strong aftershocks. | Cebu Daily News photo by Morexette Erram

BOGO CITY, Cebu – Aside from water and food, sari-sari store owner Joan Ylanan of Brgy. Polambato in Bogo City had another wish: no rains.

Ylanan, 25, and her family would be spending another night on a field outside their house, with nothing but sleeping mats and essential belongings with them.

Since the Magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolted northern Cebu on Tuesday, September 30, the Ylanan family is hesitant to return to their abode despite it not sustaining any damages.

READ: Cebu earthquake: Heritage churches in northern Cebu damaged

READ: Cebu earthquake: Heritage churches in northern Cebu damaged

READ: WATCH: Cebu earthquake jolts Miss Asia Pacific International pageant

“We’re still afraid because of the many aftershocks,” she said in Cebuano.

Don’t rain please

That’s why they would rather sleep in an open field for fear of being buried and trapped in their own house.

“I hope it does not rain. My family had not slept since the earthquake struck,” she added.

Ylanan is only one of the many residents who continue to seek shelter as aftershocks continue to rock Bogo City, the epicenter of Tuesday’s temblor.

The powerful quake has already claimed 69 lives so far, and left over 200 more injured. But authorities expect the numbers to rise as search and retrieval operations continue.

Latest data from the national government showed that over 27,000 families from seven areas in northern Cebu have been affected including Bogo City, the most badly hit.

Power is still down while communication lines remain unstable.

In Bogo City, a 6th class component city in Cebu province, at least 30 had perished, including an entire family who happened to be survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

Cebu province had already been placed under state of calamity as local and national agencies started mobilizing manpower and heavy equipment to fast track recovery efforts.

Key officials from the national government also visited Bogo City on Wednesday, October 1 to assess the extent of the damage as well as provide immediate assistance to the victims.

Those present included Secretaries Gilbert Teodoro (Defense), Vince Dizon (Department of Public Works and Highway), Rex Gatchalian (Department of Social Welfare and Development), and Christina Frasco (Department of Tourism).

Shelter, water and food

So far, the DPWH estimated that the cost of infrastructure damages has already reached P2 billion and counting.

“The P2 billion is only on bridges and roads. Lalaki pa to, hindi pa kasama yung mga eskwelahan,” Secretary Dizon told reporters in Bogo City.

Dizon has also instructed all contractors in Central Visayas to also help in rehabilitating damaged roads and bridges to access areas in dire need of help.

READ: Magnitude 6.9 earthquake kills 61, damages heritage churches in Cebu

Aftershocks terrify residents

On the other hand, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) continue to record aftershocks. As of 5:30 p.m., there had been a total of 848 aftershocks.

Because of the successive aftershocks, some reaching as high as Magnitude 5 on the Richter scale, Cebu quake victims in the neighboring San Remigio town have been advised not to stay in their homes for the meantime.

“We were told not to stay in damaged houses for our safety. Because the aftershocks here are really strong,” said Marvie Joy Laurente, a barangay councilor of Argawanon.

Laurente’s house had sustained serious damages

Relief goods such as ready-to-eat meals and emergency kits had also been provided the affected families. The DSWD, for their part, started preparing to disburse financial assistance to the victims.

“Ready na yun and we’re just waiting for the clean list from the government,” said DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP