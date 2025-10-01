Cesafi Season 25: UP Cebu Fighting Maroons stun UC Webmasters

UP Cebu Fighting Maroons’ bench celebrate after beating UC Webmasters. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu pulled off the biggest upset so far in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament, shocking the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 73-69, on Tuesday, September 30, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Fighting Maroons, determined to end their three-game losing skid, finally broke through with their first victory of the season, outlasting UC in a wild contest that featured eight lead changes and six deadlocks—most of them in the tense final quarter.

UP Padilla’s 21 points

Team captain Andrew Padilla led the way for UP Cebu with a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in nearly 36 minutes of action. He shot 6-of-15 from the field and provided the leadership his team badly needed.

AJ Delos Reyes added 13 points, three assists, a steal, and a rebound, while Brandon Sainz came up big in the fourth quarter with 12 points, five rebounds, a block, and an assist. Wenraye Sarol rounded out UP Cebu’s double-digit scorers with 10 points, including the dagger basket that sealed the win.

UC’s Libatog

UC’s Ray Charles Libatog did his best to carry the Webmasters with 20 points, six rebounds, and an assist. But UC’s leading scorer, Ricofer Sordilla, struggled mightily, finishing with just 13 points on a poor 4-of-17 shooting clip.

The Maroons refused to back down early, trailing by only two, 20-18, after the first quarter. Delos Reyes sparked a second-quarter surge with a triple that handed UP the lead, 21-20. Padilla then took over, steering UP to a 35-26 advantage before they closed the half up seven, 37-30.

The final stretch

UP Cebu held on to a slim lead entering the final period, 51-46, after a Padilla three-pointer. But UC stormed back as Libatog scored back-to-back baskets to push them ahead, 55-53, with 7:16 left. Veteran guard Neon Chavez extended the margin to three, 59-56, with four quick points, and the Webmasters later stretched it to five, 65-60, after baskets from Angelio and Libatog.

Just when UC seemed to be in control, the Fighting Maroons responded with a stunning 10-1 run. Sainz scored back-to-back baskets, and Sarol’s layup with 1:04 remaining made it 70-66 in UP Cebu’s favor.

With 17 seconds left, Sainz calmly sank two free throws after being fouled hard by Libatog, giving UP a 71-66 cushion. Sordilla answered with a clutch corner triple to trim it to 71-69, but Sarol once again slipped past UC’s defense for an easy layup, delivering the knockout blow with eight seconds left.

UP Cebu now 1-3

The win lifted UP Cebu to a 1-3 record, snapping their skid, while UC absorbed their first loss of the season and fell to 2-1.

UP Cebu will try to score back-to-back wins—and possibly another upset—when they face last year’s Final Four contender, the Benedicto College Cheetahs, on October 11. UC, meanwhile, looks to regroup in a marquee showdown against the defending champions, the UV Green Lancers, on October 12.

