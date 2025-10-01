Lucaylucay, Sy top LiveRun 2025

One of the highlights of LiveRun 2025. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Darwin Lucaylucay and Angelica Sy emerged as the top finishers in LiveRun 2025, held Sunday, September 28, at Mandani Bay in Mandaue City.

The event, organized by the Hepatology Society of the Philippines (HSP), drew 1,410 participants despite coinciding with three other major fun runs across Cebu over the weekend.

Lucaylucay ruled the men’s 10-kilometer race, crossing the finish line in 35 minutes and 47 seconds, edging out Janry Pelones (35:49) and Limwyll Kim Lin (36:33). On the women’s side, Sy clocked 51:18 to secure first place, with Alexandra Le (55:36) and Lucila Sotero (56:16) completing the podium.

In the 5K category, Kurt Enzo Garces set the pace with a time of 18:28, followed by Shann Michael Camonggay (18:55) and Robert Allanic (19:29). Linsay Sophia Lopez topped the women’s division in 25:44, ahead of Geralyn Geers (31:18) and Bianca Ysabel Perales (31:50).

The 3K race saw Aljun Jay Pacala (11:11) and Shinta Clover Casinillo (17:43) claim top honors. Justin Chiaoco (15:00) and Beneth James Vistal (16:55) placed second and third in the men’s division, while Ana Marie Bentazal (19:02) and Maria Isabella Castaño (21:30) rounded out the women’s top three.

Beyond the competition, the event aimed to raise awareness of liver health while also serving as a fundraiser for HSP’s advocacy programs on education, research, prevention, and patient care.

Founded in 2006 and currently led by president Dr. Jennielyn Agcaoili-Conde, HSP organized the event through its run committee head Dr. Jose Guillain Cataluña, coordinator Dr. Michelle Ong-Chu, and Dr. Judy Lao-Tan. The group continues to push nationwide efforts to improve education, prevention, and treatment for Filipinos affected by liver conditions.

The run also underscored its inclusive nature, attracting participants as young as five and as old as 75—from elite athletes and weekend warriors to families and first-time runners. Organizers ensured safety and comfort with hydration stations, medical staff, and first-aid teams on site. Local businesses and organizations likewise partnered with HSP through sponsorships and support.

LiveRun was revived in 2019 as a virtual event before returning to the road last year in Baguio City. This year’s staging in Cebu coincided with the HSP Midyear Convention.

Cebu first hosted a liver health advocacy run in 2011 through the Cebu GI group, a collective of local gastroenterologists promoting the same cause.

