Earthquake-affected areas in Cebu: Swift delivery of aid urged

The Philippine Coast Guard sends a K9 team to help in search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected areas in northern Ceub. | Philippine Coast Guard

CEBU CITY, Philippines — National and local government agencies are urged to act swiftly in delivering assistance and ensuring the safety of communities affected by the September 30 earthquake in Cebu.

Senate Minority Leader Allan Cayetano made this call on Wednesday as he expressed solidarity with the people of Cebu and the surrounding areas affected by the earthquake.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Cebu earthquake

Prayers, call for unity

“Our prayers are with our kababayan in Cebu and the Visayas who were shaken by this earthquake. Sa ganitong mga panahon, kailangan nating ipakita na hindi nag-iisa ang ating mga kababayan. Government must be quick, efficient, and compassionate in its response,” Cayetano said.

(Our prayers are with our fellow citizens in Cebu and the Visayas, who were shaken by this earthquake. In this times, we need to show that we are one with our fellow citizens. Government must be quick, efficient and compassionate in its response.)

Infra safety investments

Aside from this, a call for stronger investments in infrastructure safety and disaster response systems was made again by the senator, who has consistently emphasized disaster preparedness and community resilience.

READ: Cebu quake victims opt to sleep in open fields amid strong aftershocks

“This earthquake reminds us that the Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. Hindi sapat ang panandaliang tulong lang (It is not enough that we only give quick aid)— our goal must be long-term preparedness. We need to make sure that our schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure can withstand disasters, and that relief operations can reach people immediately when calamities strike,” he added.

Bayanihan emphasized

Cayetano also highlighted the importance of bayanihan in difficult times, echoing his earlier statements during past calamities.

“Government action is crucial, but so is the spirit of bayanihan. Time and again, Filipinos have proven that in moments of crisis, we rise together. Kung magtutulungan tayo — mula sa pinakamaliit na barangay hanggang sa pinakamataas na antas ng pamahalaan (If we help each other — from the smallest barangay until the highest part of the government) — we can ease the suffering of those most affected,” he said.

READ: WATCH: Cebu earthquake jolts Miss Asia Pacific International pageant

Put aside politics

The senator also gave assurance that his office is coordinating with local leaders and relevant agencies to assess urgent needs and channel assistance where it is most needed.

“We must put politics aside. Ang pinaka-importante ngayon ay ang mabilis, tapat, at maayos na pagbigay ng tulong (The most important thing now is the swift, sincere and orderly giving of aid). This is not just about relief — it’s about restoring hope and ensuring that our communities emerge stronger,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP