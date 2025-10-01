cdn mobile

Cebu earthquake: Aftershocks may last for weeks – Phivolcs

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency October 01,2025 - 08:35 PM
Cebu earthquake: Aftershocks may last for weeks - Phivolcs. Photo shows Phivolcs office facade. | Philippine News Agency FILE PHOTO
Phivolcs office facade. | Philippine News Agency FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines  – People in areas affected by the magnitude 6.9 offshore Cebu earthquake are advised to check the structural integrity of their houses and buildings as aftershocks could last for a few days or even several weeks.

“You shouldn’t immediately return to the building if there’s visible damage after the main shock. Consult civil engineers, structural engineers in your municipal or city engineering office and seek advice regarding the integrity of the buildings,” Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Director Teresito Bacolcol said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing on Wednesday.

He gave the same advice to residents in a separate TV interview.

As of 10 a.m., Phivolcs has logged 848 aftershocks with magnitudes of 1.4 to 4.8.

Four of these were felt, and 213 were plotted or located.

The magnitude 6.9 quake, which was generated by by offshore active fault northeast of Cebu Island, was felt as far as Quezon Province, Zamboanga del Norte, Samar and Antique.

The strong quake was 5 km.-deep and intensity 7 was felt in Bogo City, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio and Tabuelan in Cebu.

Bacolcol, meanwhile, also warned against possible landslide and liquefaction in low-lying and coastal areas.

“We advise the public to avoid landslide-prone areas. Those in low-lying areas should stay alert and heed the advisories of their local government,” Bacolcol said. (PNA)

TAGS: aftershocks, Cebu earthquake, Phivolcs
