Cayetano urges swift gov’t action, shows solidarity with Cebu quake victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people of Cebu and nearby areas affected by the September 30 earthquake, urging both national and local government agencies to act swiftly in delivering assistance and ensuring community safety.

“Our prayers are with our kababayan in Cebu and the Visayas who were shaken by this earthquake. Sa ganitong mga panahon, kailangan nating ipakita na hindi nag-iisa ang ating mga kababayan. Government must be quick, efficient, and compassionate in its response,” Cayetano said.

(Our prayers are with our fellow countrymen in Cebu and the Visayas who were shaken by this earthquake. In times like these, we must show that our people are not alone. Government must be quick, efficient, and compassionate in its response.)

The senator, who has consistently emphasized disaster preparedness and community resilience, reiterated his call for stronger investments in infrastructure safety and disaster-response systems.

“This earthquake reminds us that the Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. Hindi sapat ang panandaliang tulong lang — our goal must be long-term preparedness. We need to make sure that our schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure can withstand disasters, and that relief operations can reach people immediately when calamities strike,” he added.

(This earthquake reminds us that the Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. Short-term aid is not enough — our goal must be long-term preparedness. We need to make sure that our schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure can withstand disasters, and that relief operations can reach people immediately when calamities strike.)

Cayetano also highlighted the importance of bayanihan in difficult times, echoing his earlier statements during past calamities.

“Government action is crucial, but so is the spirit of bayanihan. Time and again, Filipinos have proven that in moments of crisis, we rise together. Kung magtutulungan tayo — mula sa pinakamaliit na barangay hanggang sa pinakamataas na antas ng pamahalaan — we can ease the suffering of those most affected,” he said.

(Government action is crucial, but so is the spirit of bayanihan. Time and again, Filipinos have proven that in moments of crisis, we rise together. If we work hand in hand — from the smallest barangay to the highest levels of government — we can ease the suffering of those most affected.)

The senator further assured that his office is coordinating with local leaders and relevant agencies to assess urgent needs and channel assistance where it is most needed.

“We must put politics aside. Ang pinaka-importante ngayon ay ang mabilis, tapat, at maayos na pagbigay ng tulong. This is not just about relief — it’s about restoring hope and ensuring that our communities emerge stronger,” he said.

(We must put politics aside. What’s most important now is the quick, honest, and orderly delivery of aid. This is not just about relief — it’s about restoring hope and ensuring that our communities emerge stronger.)

