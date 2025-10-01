Thrilla in Manila card: Benny Cañete pulls out due to injury

Benny Canete getting a first aid after sustaining an injury during a sparring session. | Omega Boxing Gym photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Omega Boxing Gym’s Benny “The Bull” Cañete has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming “Thrilla in Manila” commemoration fight card after suffering a shoulder injury during training.

The 25-year-old Cañete, one of Cebu’s rising boxing prospects, was slated to face Ariel Antimaro in a six-round undercard bout on what is billed as the country’s biggest fight card this year.

But an unfortunate rotator cuff injury to his left shoulder, sustained in an intense sparring session at the Omega Boxing Gym in Cebu, put those plans on hold.

“The Bull from Isla del Fuego, Benny Cañete, sustained a rotator cuff injury during sparring. He will undergo rehabilitation in the coming weeks as he focuses on a full recovery. Updates on his progress will follow,” said Omega Boxing Promotions vice president Andrew Singco.

Taking Cañete’s place will be unbeaten prospect Jubert Buhat (7-0, 4 KOs), who steps in to challenge Antimaro.

Cañete would have presented a stiffer test, carrying a more seasoned record of 12 wins (8 KOs) against only two defeats. Antimaro, meanwhile, brings a 9-4-1 record with three knockouts into the fight.

Prior to the injury, Cañete was riding a two-fight winning streak in 2024, defeating Edward Heno and Mark Anthony Burias as he sought to bounce back from a loss to Noli James Maquilan for the WBC Asian Continental bantamweight title earlier that same year.

