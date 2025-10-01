Anomalous infra projects: DOJ eyes charging 200 persons

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla (PNA photo by Ben Pulta)

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said up to 200 individuals from all over the country may be indicted in connection with anomalous flood control projects.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Remulla said this number includes no less than 60 congressmen, as well as contractors and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Marami remedies na binibigay ang batas (There are remedies provided under the law) but we can’t tell you that now because we have to agree on the proper way to go about the cases. Because what we’re talking about here is that you have more than 100 people to 200 people involved,” he said.

“Reportedly, there are 67 proven interests already, conflict of interest existing within the halls of Congress. We’re looking at this list closely. We have to look at the totality of it and how crazy it has become so that we can address each and every problem with a law that best fits the situation,” Remulla said.

The DOJ chief said years of impunity in corrupt government contracts have compounded the problem.

“It’s not a rocket science. Everybody knows about it in Congress. Many of their colleagues are contractors also. And that this is a prohibited activity. I don’t know if it’s known to them or it’s just the impurity of it all,” Remulla said.

“The people don’t care anymore if it’s against the law because no one’s going to run after them, they think. But it’s something that we have to address.”

Remulla said they are also looking into reports of prohibited interests of the family of incumbent senators Mark and Camille Villar.

“Ito yung first cousin niya yung contractor doon sa lugar nila (This is about a contractor who is his first cousin). That’s a prohibited interest. But we have to flesh it out. We can’t just rely on a newspaper as a source of evidence. Media gives us the leads that we have to follow. Later on, we will have to build up everything,” he added. (PNA)

