Cebu earthquake: Donations for pets in affected areas called

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Veterinary medicine students of the Southwestern University PHINMA have thought of doing their share to help victims in Bogo City, Cebu, the epicenter of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that rocked Cebu Tuesday night.

But they are not just raising donations for the affected residents.

These students are especially calling for donations for the fur babies, who were also affected by the disaster.

“Our furry friends and their owners in Bogo need our love and support after the recent earthquake. Together, let’s extend our helping hands and hearts to bring them relief,” read part of the group’s social media advisory.

The Veterinary Medicine Student Council of Southwestern University PHINMA launch the donation drive Wednesday afternoon, October 1, a few hours after the deadly earthquake struck and caused massive destruction in the northern part of Cebu.

Donations

The students council intends to raise the following donations:

• First aid kits

• Veterinary emergency drugs

• Pet food (cats & dogs)

• Clean water

• Relief goods for pet owners

In their advisory, the student council said in-kind donations may be sent to the Shambala Veterinary Clinic located along Hernan Cortes St. in Brgy. Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Cash donations, on the other hand may be sent to Zyra Van Ortiz: 09760390412.

“Every act of kindness, big or small, will go a long way in helping heal, feed, and comfort both animals and humans in need,” read part of their advisory.

Viral dog

Some of the netizens who commented on their post also urged to group to help a dog who was said to be looking for his fur mom, who died in a in landslide in Sitio Canduang, Brgy. Damolog in Sogod, Cebu.

A video of the dog, who was wandering close to the landslide affected area as if looking for someone, went viral on social media.

In an incident report which he released on Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Vicente Franco “Duke” Franco confirmed the death of a 60-year-old woman who died in a landslide in Sitio Canduang.

Meanwhile, one of the commenters of the VetMed Students post also asked about the condition of dogs who were kept at the dog pounds of the earthquake affected localities.

