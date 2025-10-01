MPBL PLAY-IN: Cebu Greats set for do-or-die rematch vs. Davao Tigers

The Cebu Greats. | Cebu Greats Facebook

CEBU, Philippines — The Cebu Greats will clash with the Davao Tigers in a knockout play-in duel for a playoff berth in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 25th season on October 4 at the Mindoro Sports Complex.

Cebu squeezed into the play-in stage at the last moment, snatching the 10th seed in the South Division with an 11-18 record after Sarangani and Muntinlupa stumbled in their final elimination games.

Davao, which finished ninth with an 11-17 slate, will have home-court advantage in the winner-take-all matchup.

The two squads are no strangers to each other, with Davao having beaten Cebu, 64-59, in their September 15 elimination round meeting. This time, however, Cebu is eager to turn the tables.

Under the helm of head coach Junthy Valenzuela, Cebu will heavily rely on its veterans, including JR Quiñahan, Paul Desiderio, Jun Manzo, Jan Jamon, and Paolo Hubalde.

Manzo, in particular, has a crucial role as a combo guard who can both orchestrate the offense and score. He is averaging 17 points per game, while Quiñahan adds 12 points per outing with his size and shooting. Desiderio, another reliable scorer, chips in 10 points a game.

Other key contributors are Ladis Lepalam, Mark Meneses, and Limuel Tampus.

Meanwhile, Davao will lean on Keith Agovida, its current top scorer, backed by Valandre Chauca, Jefferson Comia, and Reymart Escobido.

The winner between Cebu and Davao will face the loser of the No. 7 Biñan Tatak Gel vs. No. 8 Mindoro Tamaraws clash later that day for a ticket to the South Division playoffs.

