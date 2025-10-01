12 Filipino crew of MV Minervagracht safe, due to be home soon — Cacdac

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac. (Photo by Marita Moaje)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed that all 12 FIlipino crew members of Dutch-flagged cargo vessel MV Minervagracht that was reportedly attacked on Monday while navigating the Gulf of Aden are safe and will be returning to the country over the weekend.

In an interview on Wednesday at the DMW head office in Mandaluyong City, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said MV Minervagracht had 19 crew members onboard coming from the Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka and Ukraine when the ship was struck by an unidentified explosive device.

Rescued by Navy operations

The crew members were rescued by Navy operations in the area.

Of the 12 Filipino crew members, Cacdac said two suffered injuries.

“Twelve Filipinos. 10 out of 12 [Filipinos] are due home this weekend. Iyong dalawa will be treated muna. Iyong isa minor, baka sumama na dito, iyong may serious injury (The two will be treated first. The one who is a minor, may come here, the one with serious injury) is continually being treated. But as far as we know at this stage, [they are] out of danger. Serious but out of danger in the sense na hindi (that it is not) life-threatening. And we’re hoping and praying that it will stay that way),” he said.

Houthi militants

Yemen’s Houthi militants on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the attack.

Yemeni Armed Forces said the cargo vessel was attacked for violating the “entry ban to the ports of occupied Palestine.”

Meanwhile, Cacdac said the DMW, together with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), has been closely coordinating with the ship owner to assist the crew.

He also said the families of the affected seafarers have been informed and are receiving support while awaiting their loved ones’ repatriation.

“Of course upon arrival, we will provide, the whole of government team, the necessary arrival assistance, accommodation assistance through the OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration), and financial assistance together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Health which will provide the necessary physical check-up and psychosocial counselling,” he said. (PNA)

