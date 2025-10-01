Mandaue reports minor quake damage, sends aid to Bogo

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano. | FILE PHOTO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City reported only minor damage to public buildings and homes after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday night, September 30, 2025.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said most government buildings, public schools, and even the Mandaue City Sports Complex were not seriously affected.

“Minor damages ra sa atoang mga government buildings, atoang school buildings, even in the Mandaue City Sports Complex,” said Ouano.

(Only minor damages were seen in our government buildings, school buildings, and even in the Mandaue City Sports Complex.)

The mayor, along with representatives from the Office of the Building Official (OBO), the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and the City Engineering Office, inspected several facilities on Wednesday, Oct. 1. These included the Tipolo Residences housing project, the city hospital, the Sports Complex, and several public schools.

He said there was no major damage in any school.

READ: Mandaue City installs earthquake warning devices in buildings, offices

As for classes, Ouano said they are still waiting for the complete inspection report from the field teams before making a decision.

If inspections are not completed today, there is a possibility that classes will remain suspended on Thursday and may resume on Friday, Oct. 3.

The most affected structure was the Mandaue City Public Market, where part of the back canopy collapsed. The city has already sought assistance and contacted the city district engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to ask if they could provide equipment to help clear the damaged section. Once removed, the city engineers will reassess the building’s structural integrity. If deemed safe, vendors will be allowed to return to their stalls.

Cracks were also found in the annex building of Mandaue City Hall, which houses the City Legal Office and the Human Resources Management Office. This building was recently completed and is still under warranty.

CDRRMO head Buddy Alain Ybañez said their teams, along with the Office of the Building Official (OBO) and the City Engineering Office, were immediately deployed after the earthquake.

“So far, nakita nato sa inspections nga minimal ra ang mga damages,” said Ybañez.

(So far, our inspections show that the damages are only minimal.)

He added that based on their deployment and Barangay Emergency Response Team reports, only minor damage to houses was reported. There were no major incidents or fatalities.

The two bridges in Mandaue City connecting to Lapu-Lapu City, including the Cansaga Bridge going toward Consolacion, were also inspected. Ybañez said that according to the DPWH, both bridges are safe to pass through.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City also extended help to Bogo City, the epicenter of the earthquake.

The Mandaue Humanitarian Emergency Assistance Response Team (M-HEART) was deployed early Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. and will remain in Bogo as long as needed.

The team includes 20 trained personnel and brought the following:

Water filtration system

Ambulance

Fire truck

Logistics van

Search, rescue, and retrieval tools

ALSO READ: Cebu rocked by strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP