Cesafi games push through despite earthquake aftermath

The Cebu Coliseum,

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament will proceed as scheduled tomorrow, Thursday, October 2, at the Cebu Coliseum, despite the aftermath of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday, September 30.

Earlier today, Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy initially announced that the games were canceled after coliseum management decided to close the 63-year-old venue for safety reasons, citing the need to restore cross bracings on its roof.

Less than an hour later, however, Tiukinhoy released an update confirming that the repairs would be completed sooner than expected, allowing the games to resume.

READ: Cebu Coliseum: A timeless witness to Cebu’s sporting history

“The management has decided not to open the coliseum for use tomorrow. There are cross bracings that need to be restored. Games tomorrow are canceled,” Tiukinhoy first said in a statement.

He later clarified: “Hi all, the repairs in the Coliseum will be finished earlier. Games scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 2, will proceed starting at 5:30 p.m. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Tomorrow’s double-header will feature the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in both the collegiate and high school divisions. The USPF men’s team will face the Benedicto College Cheetahs at 6:45 p.m., while the USPF Baby Panthers will take on the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats at 5:15 p.m.

ALSO READ: Cebu earthquake: Aftershocks may last for weeks – Phivolcs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP