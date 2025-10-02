Strong Cebu earthquake possibly caused by 400-year-old dormant fault

A scene in Bogo City, Cebu. (Photo courtesy of DSWD)

CEBU CITY, Philippines –- The magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday night, September 30, may have been caused by a fault line that had not generated a major movement in the last 400 years, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In a television interview, Winchelle Sevilla, chief of PHIVOLCS’ Seismology Division, described the tremor as “a very strong earthquake” capable of producing destructive ground shaking.

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake

“Ang magnitude 6.9 ay isang napakalakas na lindol. Kaya nitong maggenerate ng ground shaking na destructive. ‘Yan actually yung ating naobserbahan at base na rin sa mga information na nakarating sa atin, nakita naman po natin sa mga social media, halimbawa. Marami po’ng mga estruktura ang na-damage at unfortunately meron po tayong mga casualties,” he said.

(The magnitude 6.9 is one strong earthquake, This can generate destructive ground shaking. ‘That is actually what we observed and based by the information that has reached us, we can see the example in the social media. Many structures were damaged and unfortunately we also had casualties.)

Dormant fault likely responsible

Sevilla explained that while minor earthquakes with magnitudes below 4 have occasionally been recorded in northern Cebu, Tuesday’s tremor was unusual in strength.

“Itong lugar kung saan nag-occur yung earthquake, kung titingnan natin yung earthquake catalogue natin, at least in the last 400 years, hindi ito nakaka-experience ng ganyan kalakas na earthquake. Ibig sabihin, yung fault na gumalaw, hindi ganon kadalas ang kanyang paggalaw,” he said.

(The place where the earthquake occurred, if we look at it our earthquake catalogue, at least in the last 400 years, the area has not experienced that strong an earthquake. It means, the fault that moved, it does not move often.)

To identify the exact fault line that caused the quake, Phivolcs is deploying a Quick Response Team to conduct field investigations.

Weeks to a month of aftershocks expected

The seismology chief also cautioned that aftershocks could possibly continue for weeks or even a month.

He further explained that while aftershocks are expected to weaken over time, stronger tremors may still occur even months after the main quake.

Hardest-hit areas

Based on PHIVOLCS’ initial assessment, Intensity VII ground shaking in Bogo City, Cebu, considered “destructive,” was also reported in Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabuelan, and Bogo City.

The agency emphasized the need to assess the structural integrity of buildings in these towns, as most casualties in the recent calamity resulted from collapsing structures or falling debris.

Magnitude vs. intensity

Sevilla also clarified the difference between magnitude and intensity, noting that while Phivolcs initially recorded the quake at magnitude 6.7, this was later updated to 6.9 after further analysis.

“Meron tayong dalawang paraan para masukat ang lakas ng lindol. Ito yung magnitude at yung pangalawa ay yung intensity. Ang magnitude ay sukat ng lakas o enerhiya na nailabas ng lindol. Ito ay nasusukat natin gamit ang instrumentong tinatawag nating ‘seismometer.’ Yung intensity naman, ito ay base sa epekto sa mga istruktura. Sa Pilipinas, ang ginagamit nating intensity scale ay tinatawag na Phivolcs Earthquake Intensity Scale,” he explained.

(We have two ways to measure the force of the earthquake. One is the magnitude and the other one is the intensity. The magnitude is a measure of the strength or the energy released by the earthquake. It can be measured using our instrument called the “seismometer.” The intensity, on the other hand, this is based on the effect on the structures. In the Philippines, we use the intensity scale that we call the Phivolcs Earthquake Intensity Scale.)

Public reminder

Phivolcs urged residents in Cebu and nearby areas to remain alert and prioritize safety while aftershocks are ongoing.

Sevilla also advised residents to stay in open areas when possible and, if indoors, to secure objects that could cause harm during aftershocks.

The agency said it would release further updates once its field teams complete their on-ground assessments in northern Cebu.

