Funding gaps: Bam wants 2026 flood projects funds rerouted to SUCs 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Discussions from the budget hearing of the Senate Finance Committee held last September 27 revealed that State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) faced a P3.29 billion funding gap in their 2026 allocation.

Currently only P26.147 billion or 20 percent of the National Expenditure Program, is set aside for the Free College Law in 2026.

The anticipated gap “threatens the quality of education for millions of students” under the Free College Education Law that he authored, according to Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino.

Wanting to address the matter, Aquino is calling for billions of funds allocated for flood control projects to be rerouted to education.

“Sinabi na po namin, itong flood control kung tatangalin natin, dapat mapunta sa ​edukasyon, and rest assured po, hindi lang po iyon sa basic education even I’m the ​chairman of basic education, we will make sure that support goes to basic and ​higher education” Aquino said in an advisory.

Budget shortfall

Aquino, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, Culture and the Arts, said the anticipated surge in enrollment is expected to result in a budget shortfall for education.

Quoting data from the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC), Aquino said that the current SUC student population of 1.97 million had been projected to swell by an additional 300,000 in 2026, “pushing the total number of students needing support to an estimated 2.27 million.”

He raised a concern that the budget for education being proposed by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) would “not adequately account for this massive influx of college and university students.”

Aquino said that in addition to the 2026 shortfall, “the Senate is also working to restore an outstanding P12.3 billion in budget deficiencies for SUCs that were never released between 2022 and 2025.”

“We will move to restore the budgets that were removed in 2025, apart from ​supporting the SUCs with the deficiencies, apart from the request for more ​support for MOE and personal services,” he said.

Budget rerouting proposal

Aquino based his budget rerouting proposal on an analysis from the Department of Finance (DOF) that the Philippine economy suffered losses between P42.3 billion and P118.5 billion from 2023 to 2025 due to corrupt “ghost” flood control projects—infrastructure that were funded but never built.

He said that prioritizing the future of students over recurring corruption should be non-negotiable.

Meanwhile, Aquino said that his proposal to shift flood control funds to education did not get initial objections in the committee during the committee hearing, highlighting a potential area of consensus.

“Napakarami po ang nakabantay sa edukasyon sa Senado. The first time na nabring ​up natin na yung flood control ilipat na lang sa education wala pong tumutol. We ​will do our best to make sure it is funded, pero dapat tulungan niyo din kami, we ​need the right data to make the right decisions,” he said.

