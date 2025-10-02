Daily Gospel, October 2

This is the gospel for today, October 2, which is the Memorial of the Holy Guardian Angels.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 18, 1-5.10.

The disciples approached Jesus and said, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?”

He called a child over, placed it in their midst,

and said, “Amen, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven.

Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.

And whoever receives one child such as this in my name receives me.

See that you do not despise one of these little ones, for I say to you that their angels in heaven always look upon the face of my heavenly Father.

Source: Dailygospel.org