Cebu earthquake: DOT extends aid to affected tourism workers, travelers

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) is extending assistance to the tourism sector as it continues to assess the extent of damage caused by the powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake on destinations in the Visayas, specifically the worst-hit Cebu province.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco on Wednesday joined her fellow Cabinet secretaries in visiting the ground zero in Cebu province to identify the immediate aid required by the affected public.

DOT chief coordination

“After the 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu last night, I contacted the Office of the President and the Secretaries of National Defense, Transportation, Public Works and Highways, and Health to request urgent assistance for Cebu following coordination with local officials,” she said.

“I also coordinated with DOT officials, Regional Directors, and airport and port authorities to check on the status of gateways and ensure the welfare of affected communities, tourists, and tourism frontliners.”

Heritage sites damaged

Based on the latest Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) assessment, the following heritage sites sustained damage from the tremors:

–Fort San Pedro–Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima, Daanbantayan (Heavily damaged coral stone church)–Peter and Paul Parish, Bantayan (Partial damage to heritage structure)–San Isidro Labrador Church, Tabogon (Facade and roof collapsed)–Capelinha de Fatima Replica, San Remigio (Severe structural damage)–San Juan Nepomuceno Parish, San Remigio (Reported damage under inspection)–Medellin Tourist Rest Area–Carmen Tourist Rest Area

Roads, bridges impassable

Several roads and bridges in Bogo, Tabuelan, Medellin, and San Remigio were also reported to be impassable.

TIEZA personnel were deployed in several areas in Cebu to conduct continuous assessments, which will provide the DOT guidance on steps to take for appropriate support.

Damage to tourism sites

Based on the latest report from DOT Central Visayas, a total of 80 tourism establishments, 21 tourist sites, 36 accommodation establishments, and 23 other tourism infrastructure were damaged by the earthquake.

A total of 711 tourism workers were affected within the region, including staff from hotels, resorts, restaurants, travel agencies, transport services, and related enterprises.

A total of 15 tourists were reported stranded, one in Bogo City, eight in San Remigio, and six in Santa Fe while eight have already checked out of their hotels and are now traveling to Cebu City.

Six guests in Bantayan, meanwhile, opted to extend their stay until the resumption of ferry operations.

One foreign guest is still in Bogo City, but DOT Central Visayas is already facilitating the possible transfer of said guest to another accommodation within the area.

Advice to travelers

The DOT repeated its advice to travelers to remain alert and keep their mobile phones and power banks charged.

It also reminded tourists to avoid mountain areas and coastlines following a landslide in Barangay Kal-anan, Tabogon (Sitio SC, Anapog area) and the evacuation of residents in Daanbantayan after seawater receded.

Power interruptions and telecommunication service disruptions, the DOT added, have been reported in parts of northern Cebu.

“The DOT, through its Regional Offices in Regions 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 13, continues to coordinate with local government units (LGUs), disaster response units, and tourism stakeholders to ensure the safety of tourists and to facilitate rapid assessment and restoration of affected sites,” it said.

The DOT Central Visayas is also in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Visayas region and the LGUs for food packs and assistance for affected tourism workers.

The agency, through its various Regional Offices, is also offering the Turismo Asenso Loan Program with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Small Business Corporation (SB Corp.) to assist affected tourism micro, small, and medium enterprises. (PNA)

