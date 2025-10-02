Super Typhoon Yolanda survivors reel from strong Cebu earthquake

A Typhoon Yolanda survivor looks at the remains of one of the collapsed houses in the relocation site village in Bogo City in northern Cebu after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck on September 30. | Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than a decade ago, Benjie Crisostomo and his family from Bogo City, northern Cebu survived the wrath of Super Typhoon Yolanda (international name: Haiyan).

They lost their house but have been able to rebuild their lives as well as have a new abode.

Crisostomo’s family had been one of the many beneficiaries of free housing programs for victims of Yolanda.

READ: CDN coverage: Cebu earthquake

They lived in a relocation site called SM Cares Village in Brgy. Polambato, not too far from their previous home.

But when a powerful Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit northern Cebu on September 30, it seems that they have to look for a new and safer home once again.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with us. Our house did not sustain any damages. No cracks and all, but we can’t be sure especially with the aftershocks,” Crisostomo said in Cebuano.

In the meantime, their family will be staying at a relative’s house in Barangay Cayang.

READ: Strong Cebu earthquake possibly caused by 400-year-old dormant fault

And what would have been a place of hope for Yolanda survivors like Crisostomo and his family had turned into one of the deadliest sites following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake.

In SM Cares Village, at least eight of the 200 housing units here totally collapsed, killing eight individuals including an entire family and and a pregnant woman.

Close to 70 individuals in northern Cebu had been killed due to the temblor, of which 30 came from Bogo City alone, the epicenter of the earthquake.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Cebu earthquake

The other fatalities came from San Remigio (22), Medellin (10), Tabogon (5) and one each in Sogod and Tabuelan.

Many of the victims, like those from SM Cares Village, were crushed to death as they slept.

According to Crisostomo, the families who perished in their village, had still managed to call for help before their demise.

Neighbors, including the 40-year-old Crisostomo, tried their best to rescue them but the heaps of rubble made the task impossible.

“Plus, it was really dark because the power went out. We can’t see a single thing,” he added.

When disaster and rescue personnel and heavy equipment arrived at the scene to extract, those trapped underneath had already passed away.

“It was really tragic,” Crisostomo added.

The national government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWD), has vowed to provide assistance, including financial support, to the living relatives of grieving families.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP