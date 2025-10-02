Cebu earthquake aftershocks: Over 1,000 recorded since it struck

Widespread damage is seen in Sitio Kugita, Barangay Polambato, Bogo City — also known as ‘Yolanda Village,’ following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Tuesday evening, September 30. | contributed photo

CEBU, Philippines — The ground in northern Cebu continues to tremble more than a day after a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Bogo City.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed in its latest Earthquake Bulletins that over 1,000 aftershocks have been recorded as of Thursday morning, October 2, 2025.

In its 7:30 p.m. report on Wednesday, Phivolcs had already detected at least 990 aftershocks.

The latest tremor—a magnitude 4.5 quake—was detected at 10:01 a.m. Thursday, located 15 kilometers north of Bogo City, according to Phivolcs’ latest earthquake bulletin.

Several moderate aftershocks occurred earlier in the day, jolting northern Cebu, including a magnitude 4.2 at 4:41 a.m. and a magnitude 4.0 at 9:31 a.m.

The strongest recorded aftershock so far was a magnitude 5.0 quake late Wednesday night, October 1, at 10:46 p.m., located 23 kilometers northeast of Bogo City.

Fatalities, damage continue to rise

The death toll from the main quake has risen to 72, with 31 deaths in Bogo City, 24 in San Remigio, 10 in Medellin, five in Tabogon, and one each in Sogod and Tabuelan, based on the latest report from the Cebu Provincial Government as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

At least 200 individuals were injured, while damage assessments are ongoing. Authorities warned that the number of casualties could still rise as search, rescue, and retrieval operations continue in hard-hit communities.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro said rescue and relief efforts were in full swing, with provincial teams working closely with the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) group, the Cebu Provincial Health Office, and national agencies.

“We are working around the clock to bring help to our affected kababayans in the north. The focus now is on saving lives, restoring access, and providing immediate relief,” Baricuatro said.

Quake struck without warning

The destructive temblor hit at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, September 30, with its epicenter located 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City at a shallow depth of five kilometers.

It was felt across several provinces in the Visayas and parts of Mindanao, with Instrumental Intensity VI recorded in Cebu City and Villaba, Leyte, and Intensity V shaking reported in nearby areas such as Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, and Ormoc.

Phivolcs warned that aftershocks may continue for days or even weeks, and urged residents to stay alert, especially in areas where homes and buildings sustained visible structural damage.

“These aftershocks could persist for several days to weeks, and some may still be felt in nearby provinces,” Phivolcs said in its latest advisory.

Fear and uncertainty linger

For many residents in northern Cebu, the continuous tremors have left them too afraid to return home.

In Barangay Polambato, Bogo City, 25-year-old sari-sari store owner Joan Ylanan and her family have been sleeping in an open field since Tuesday night, fearing the collapse of their house despite it showing no visible cracks.

“We’re still afraid because of the many aftershocks. I hope it doesn’t rain. My family hasn’t slept since the earthquake struck,” Ylanan said in Cebuano.

The same sentiment is echoed across neighboring towns like San Remigio and Medellin, where hundreds have sought temporary shelter in open spaces and evacuation centers.

Billions in damage

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) estimates infrastructure damage to have already reached P2 billion, covering roads and bridges alone.

“That figure will still go up because it doesn’t include schools and other government facilities,” said DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, who visited Bogo City on Wednesday with other Cabinet officials to assess the situation.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has begun distributing emergency relief packs and financial assistance, while the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Department of National Defense (DND) have mobilized teams to assist in logistics and coordination.

State of calamity, ongoing response

Cebu Province remains under a state of calamity, allowing the local government to tap emergency funds and implement price freezes on basic goods.

Baricuatro assured that affected families will continue receiving aid and that engineers are now inspecting buildings to determine structural safety.

Phivolcs reminded residents to remain vigilant, avoid returning to damaged structures, and follow updates from local authorities. /with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

