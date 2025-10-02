Sleeping in plastic bags: North Cebu residents struggle after quake

With no roofs over their heads, not enough camping tents, and no proper evacuation area, residents in Pandan Mahawak, Medellin town in northern Cebu are sleeping with plastic bags covering their bodies. | Arg De Real

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aside from fearing aftershocks, survivors of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu last September 30 now face another threat—heavy downpour.

With no roofs over their heads, not enough camping tents, and no proper evacuation area, residents in Pandan Mahawak, Medellin town in northern Cebu are sleeping inside plastic bags to protect them from the rain.

After the earthquake last September 30, residents are still advised to stay outside buildings and their houses to ensure their safety.

One of those who were sleeping inside plastic bags is a Facebook user named Arg De Real, who shared with CDN Digital the photos of their group[ sleeping outdoors. She explained why they avoid the evacuation center.

“Wala me ni-evacuate sa center since layo me. Din pag linog kay automatic nag-blackout, so our plan kay mo-saka mig bukid para safe sa tsunami,” she told CDN Digital.

(We didn’t evacuate to the center since it’s far. When the earthquake happened, there was a blackout, so our plan was to go up the mountain to be safe from a tsunami.)

She said residents from those affected by the strong earthquake in northern Cebu are appealing for urgent help.

She added that while her home was only partially damaged, many of her neighbors completely lost theirs after the strong tremor.

“We need water and food, or food that’s ready-to-eat. And if ever there are tents or campaign tents, that’ll do,” she said.

Aside from food and water, many families are also in need of temporary shelter, as they are still advised to stay outdoors due to continuous aftershocks that make it unsafe to return to their homes or seek refuge in buildings.

As communities in northern Cebu continue to endure the effects of both the quake and the rains, they urgently call for support.

Cebu City and the Province of Cebu, together with the City of Talisay are among the LGUs that have started a donation drive for victims of the earthquake in north Cebu.

