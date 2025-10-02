Grand Lotto: Over P200M jackpot still up for grabs on Oct. 4 draw

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The more than P200 million jackpot of the Grand Lotto 6/55 is still up for grabs in the next draw on Saturday, October 4.

This is after no bettor picked the winning combination for the Grand Lotto draw on Wednesday night, October 1.

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), no one won in the major lotto draws on Wednesday.

No one picked the winning combination for Wednesday’s Grand Lotto draw of 46-34-13-20-01-17, which has a jackpot of P205,990,080.00.

The next Grand Lotto draw is Saturday, October 4.

No winners for Megalotto

Aside from this, no bettor also won the P8 million jackpot of the Megalotto 6/45 which was also drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The winning combination for the Megalotto drawn last night was 17-01-45-15-35-29 with a jackpot of P8,910,000.00.

Lotto draws tonight

For tonight’s draw (October 2), bettors will get a shot at the Superlotto 6/49 jackpot of more than P60 million will be drawn tonight.

And so will the Lotto 6/42 jackpot of P5.9 million.

Both lotto games are scheduled to be drawn tonight, October 2, with the Superlotto drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, while the Lotto 6/42 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

