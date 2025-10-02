Explainer: Earthquake, what is it and why do aftershocks happen?

Scenes from the housing relocation site for Typhoon Yolanda in Barangay Pulangbato in Bogo City, Cebu. The village is among those badly damaged by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Cebu, leaving seven people dead here. | CDN Photo/ Marc Cosep

CEBU, Philippines — The ground shook violently across northern Cebu this week, leaving many residents fearful as tremors continue to follow the deadly magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Bogo City on Tuesday night.

These repeated shakes are called aftershocks.

But why do earthquakes happen, and why do they keep coming after the big one?

To understand these events, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) explains that an earthquake is a sudden shaking of the ground caused by the movement of rocks beneath the Earth’s surface.

This movement occurs when stress builds up along fault lines or tectonic plate boundaries, causing rocks to break or slip abruptly.

The point beneath the Earth’s surface where the earthquake starts is called the focus or hypocenter, while the point directly above it on the surface is the epicenter—the area where shaking is often strongest and damage most severe.

What causes an earthquake?

Most earthquakes occur due to the shifting of the Earth’s tectonic plates—massive slabs of rock that make up the planet’s crust and move slowly over time.

When two plates grind against each other or collide, stress accumulates along faults. When that stress is suddenly released, the energy radiates outward as seismic waves, shaking the ground.

2 types of earthquakes

Phivolcs classifies earthquakes into two main types:

Tectonic earthquakes, caused by sudden movements along faults and plate boundaries.

Volcanic earthquakes, triggered by the movement of magma beneath active volcanoes.

The September 30 earthquake in Cebu was tectonic, likely generated by a dormant fault line that, according to Phivolcs, had not produced a major quake in over 400 years.

“This is a very strong earthquake capable of producing destructive ground shaking,” said Winchelle Sevilla, chief of Phivolcs’ Seismology Division.

“The fault that moved does not do so often. That’s why this quake was unusual in strength,” he added.

Magnitude vs. Intensity

Phivolcs clarifies that earthquakes are measured in two different ways:

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source. It is recorded by instruments called seismographs and expressed in Arabic numerals (e.g. 4.8, 6.9, 9.0).

Intensity describes how strong the shaking feels and what damage it causes in specific locations. It is expressed in Roman numerals (e.g. IV, VI, VII) using the Phivolcs Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS).

For example, the Cebu earthquake had a magnitude of 6.9, but the intensity varied across areas—Intensity VII (destructive) in Bogo City, Intensity VI in Cebu City, and lower intensities elsewhere.

“Magnitude is about energy, while intensity is about effects,” Sevilla explained. “The farther you are from the epicenter, the weaker the shaking you’ll feel.”

Why do aftershocks happen?

After a major earthquake—or mainshock—the Earth’s crust adjusts to the new position of the fault. This movement causes smaller quakes, known as aftershocks, which can occur minutes, days, or even weeks after the main event.

“These are normal events after a major earthquake,” Phivolcs explained.

“A person might be alarmed by the number of aftershocks we record, but many are too slight to be felt. The number and strength of aftershocks gradually decrease over time,” it added.

Phivolcs likened it to a car suddenly hitting the brakes—it continues to jolt before coming to a full stop.

Generally, the larger the mainshock, the more numerous and longer-lasting the aftershocks. Though most are weak, some can still be strong enough to cause additional damage to already weakened structures.

What to do during an earthquake or aftershock

Phivolcs reminds the public to stay calm and prioritize safety during shaking:

If indoors:

Stay inside and duck under a sturdy table or cover your head and neck with your arms.

Stay away from windows, shelves, or heavy furniture that may fall.

If outdoors:

Move to an open area away from trees, power lines, and buildings.

Avoid steep slopes and cliffs that may trigger landslides.

If near the shore, move immediately to higher ground, as strong quakes can trigger tsunamis.

If inside a moving vehicle, stop in a safe area and remain inside until the shaking stops.

After the shaking, check for injuries, avoid using damaged structures, and follow updates from authorities.

Aftershocks in Cebu

Since Tuesday’s magnitude 6.9 earthquake, Phivolcs has recorded over 1,000 aftershocks, with the strongest so far reaching magnitude 5.0. Experts say these could continue for weeks, though they are expected to weaken gradually.

Residents in affected towns like Bogo City, San Remigio, Medellin, and Tabuelan are urged to avoid returning to damaged buildings until structural assessments are completed./With reports from Lyle Andales, Phivolcs

