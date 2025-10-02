Chong Hua Medical Mall celebrates first anniversary with awards, expanded ambulatory care, and a vision for Sports and Holistic Health

Cebu City, Philippines — In just one year, Chong Hua Medical Mall has transformed outpatient healthcare in Cebu, establishing itself as the country’s first healthcare-branded medical mall.

As it celebrates its first anniversary, patients can look forward to exclusive treats for selected services throughout October.

More than just a center for consultations and diagnostics, it has become a trusted hub for quality, convenience, and holistic health services—all under one roof.

Its anniversary celebration comes with international recognition, as the Medical Mall received three major awards in 2025:

Outpatient Service Initiative of the Year – Philippines (Healthcare Asia Awards)

Best Ambulatory & Retail Healthcare Destination – Philippines (World Business Outlook)

Best Trusted & Quality Medical Care & Diagnostic Center (Golden Globe Annual Awards for Business Excellence)

These accolades reinforce its leadership in delivering patient-centered, world-class care.

Ambulatory Care: More Than a Surgical Center

At the heart of its services is the Ambulatory Care Unit, accredited by both DOH and PhilHealth. It provides a full suite of same-day treatments, from multi-specialty minor procedures, IV hydration, and drug administration, to outpatient antibiotic therapy, wound and ostomy care, nutrition management, and ENT & hearing services.

Patients benefit from safe, efficient care backed by national accreditation and health coverage.

Sports Health: A New Hub for Athletes and Enthusiasts

With Cebu emerging as a sports destination, Chong Hua Medical Mall is positioning itself as a go-to hub for sports health and recovery. Its Sports Health services include consultations in sports medicine, performance diagnostics such as CPET (Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing), body conditioning and recovery programs, as well as integrated complementary therapies like acupuncture, infrared therapy, functional cupping, and myofascial release.

Athletes, runners, and fitness communities now have access to a comprehensive ecosystem that combines diagnostics, recovery, and performance optimization—all within one facility.

Partnerships with sports leagues, alumni associations, and wellness organizations are also underway, strengthening Chong Hua Medical Mall’s role as the “home court of health” for athletes and active lifestyles.

Diagnostics, Pharmacy, and Everyday Care

The Medical Mall features advanced Laboratory, Cardiology, Radiology, and Pulmonary diagnostics, complemented by a pharmacy offering affordable medicines and innovative services such as Meds-To-Go call-and-pick-up and a convenient drive-thru.

These services ensure both everyday patients and athletes enjoy affordable care with unmatched convenience.

Concierge, Tourism, and Extended Care

For medical tourists and out-of-town patients, the Concierge Assistance Service ensures seamless coordination of medical appointments. Its Department of Tourism accreditation for Medical Tourism further enhances Cebu’s reputation as a premier healthcare destination.

Meanwhile, the Health on Wheels program extends care beyond the mall, offering home-based laboratory and cardiology diagnostics, with plans to expand into doctors’ visits, surgical and wound care, and general home services across Metro Cebu.

A Growing Network of Experts

Chong Hua Medical Mall brings together over 380 doctors across major specialties—Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Surgery, and OB-GYN—alongside subspecialties such as Spine & Orthopedic Care, Eye Care, Dermatology, Dental, Acupuncture & Integrated Complementary Medicine, Mental Health, and Nutrition Management.

This broad network ensures patients have access to one of the most comprehensive medical rosters in the region.

More Than Healthcare: A Community Space

Open Monday to Saturday, from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM, Chong Hua Medical Mall is designed with comfort and accessibility in mind. Beyond healthcare, it offers lifestyle concessionaires, retail shops, and dining options, creating a holistic space where wellness meets convenience.

Monthly lay forums promote community health awareness, while HMO and insurance accreditations provide flexible access to care.

Raising the Bar for Cebu and Beyond

Accredited by DOH, PhilHealth, and DOT, and recognized with multiple global awards, Chong Hua Medical Mall is redefining healthcare in the Visayas and Mindanao. By integrating Ambulatory Care, Sports Health, Diagnostics, Pharmacy, and Lifestyle Services, it has built a unique healthcare ecosystem attuned to the needs of today’s patients and tomorrow’s medical tourists.

As it celebrates its first anniversary, patients can look forward to exclusive treats for selected services throughout October. Chong Hua Medical Mall continues to expand its vision of holistic healthcare: “Experience Your Way to Better Health.”