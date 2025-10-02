Cebu earthquake death toll climbs to 72

The strong earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30 has cause widespread damage, collapsing houses and causing several deaths which has risen as of today to 72. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities continue to retrieve more bodies of victims who perished following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu, with the toll reaching 72 already.

Disaster and rescue personnel on Wednesday, October 1, have extracted three corpses buried underneath the rubble of a collapsed motel in Brgy. Gairan, Bogo City.

3 bodies retrieved, identified

The operation took several hours, with members from the 53rd Engineering Brigade, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection and Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office taking turns to carefully retrieve the bodies.

The victims have been identified as Mercedita Balleta, 42; Jema Hilig, 30 and her four-year-old son named John, according to a report from Cebu-based radio station dyLA.

Hilig reportedly worked as a receptionist in the establishment, and had brought her son there during her shift.

The three deceased victims apparently tried to escape from the crumbling building but got trapped and buried by the debris the moment they reached the door, dyLA reported.

It has been two days since the deadliest earthquake in Cebu’s recent history jolted the island province, with the northern portions gravely affected.

Residents in Pandan Mahawak, Medellin town in northern Cebu, who slept outside an open field, are seen using plastic bags to protect themselves from the rain in this October 1 photo. | Arg de Real via Immae Lachica

Appeal for help

Many families, particularly in the towns of Medellin, San Remigio and Tabogon, continue to appeal for help, particularly tents where they can sleep and seek shelter from the elements.

Most victims opted to sleep on the road or in open fields as the government advised them not to return to their homes due to continuous aftershocks.

They also badly need drinking water and food supplies. Electricity and running water are still down.

Meanwhile, Bogo City Mayor Mayel Martinez announced on social media that they would be shifting their focus to prioritize relief efforts.

