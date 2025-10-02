How to help Cebu earthquake victims, survivors

Destroyed church in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu as of 5 a.m on October 1, 2025. | Photo from Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima FB

Cebu City, Philippines–A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Bogo City in Cebu on Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025, at 9:59 p.m., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs).

The earthquake in Cebu left thousands displaced and 72 fatalities as of this posting.

The tremor, which jolted northern Cebu and nearby areas, caused widespread damage to homes, public structures, and livelihoods.

READ: Cebu earthquake aftershocks: Over 1,000 recorded since it struck

READ: Sleeping in plastic bags: North Cebu residents struggle after quake

Rescue operations are ongoing as local authorities and volunteers tend to survivors at hospitals.

As Cebu reels from the disaster, government units, civic organizations, and volunteer groups have launched donation drives to provide urgent assistance for those affected.

Here is a list of places where and how you can help of victims and survivors of the Cebu earthquake.

Cebu City government

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that the Cebu City Government is accepting both cash and in-kind donations.

Contributions may include non-perishable food, canned goods, and medical supplies.

For those wanting to support through cash donations, one can directly deport through the Cebu City Trust Fund Proper at the Landbank of the Philippines.

Donation stations are set up at the Cebu City Hall Legislative Building and the Cebu City Public Library.

Cebu Provincial Government

The Cebu Provincial Capitol has also opened its Command Center at the Heritage Park, Capitol compound, to receive donations in the form of goods, transportation, and volunteer manpower.

Talisay City Government

In Talisay City, they launched its “Aksyon Agad Donation Drive” to collect relief items such as ready-to-eat food, blankest, water, tarpaulines, hygiene kits, children’s essentials, and financial assistance.

Donations may be dropped off at the City Social Services Building (Green Building).

Girl Scouts of the Philippines – Cebu Council

The Girl Scouts of the Philippines Cebu Council is facilitating a donation drive for relief goods and medical supplies.

Monetary Contributions can be sent via GCash to Venice A. (09223073006). In-kind donations may be dropped off at the GSP Cebu Council Headquarters in Banilad, Cebu City.

Philippine Red Cross

The Philippine Red Cross has mobilized ambulances, food trucks, and medical teams in northern Cebu. The organization is also appealing for donations to sustain food distributions, shelter, assistance, and blood supply for hospitals. Contributions may be sent through official PRC channels.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant as aftershocks continue to be felt in parts of Cebu.

Likewise, calls for bayanihan are growing louder, as communities across the province rally together to extend aid and comfort to survivors.

