Cebu earthquake victims still need water, food, shelter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As northern Cebu continues to reel from the devastation of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck on September 30, survivors now face a new battle — hunger, thirst, and the struggle for shelter.

With homes reduced to rubble, power and water lines down, and hundreds of families forced to sleep in open fields, local officials are appealing for urgent assistance, particularly drinking water, ready-to-eat food, tents, blankets, mats, and toiletries, to sustain displaced residents in the hardest-hit towns.

Coordinate through official channels

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro on Thursday, October 2, called on donors and volunteers to coordinate only through official channels to ensure organized and timely aid delivery.

“By coordinating directly with the Incident Command Centers, we can avoid confusion and overlapping efforts during distribution and ensure that the real and urgent needs of affected families are properly addressed,” Baricuatro said.

“Together, we can deliver timely and organized aid to every Sugboanon in need.”

Where to coordinate donations

Governor Baricuatro announced that Incident Command Centers (ICCs) have been established in the following northern Cebu towns:

San Remigio

Medellin

Daanbantayan

Tabogon

Tabuelan

Tuburan

Borbon

These centers serve as the official relief and coordination points, ensuring donations are received, accounted for, and distributed equitably among affected barangays.

Note: Donations of clothing are discouraged at this time to prioritize space for essential relief goods and prevent logistical congestion.

What they urgently need

Drinking water

Ready-to-eat meals

Tents or temporary shelters

Blankets and sleeping mats

Toiletries and hygiene kits

These essentials remain top priority as thousands continue to sleep outdoors amid frequent aftershocks.

Cash donations

The City of Cebu has opened an official account to receive cash contributions for earthquake relief:

Account Name: City of Cebu Trust Fund Proper

Bank: Land Bank of the Philippines

Account Number: 1452-1021-17

For online transfers, donors are requested to send their full name and donation amount to Baby Portia Comendador Basmayor or email [email protected].

Donors are also encouraged to complete this online form for documentation: https://tinyurl.com/yrauf7vy

In-kind donations

Donations such as non-perishable food, medical supplies, and hygiene items can be delivered to:

Cebu City Hall Legislative Building (front)

Cebu City Public Library

For coordination, contact Portia Basmayor at 0932-368-0128.

Blood donations urgently needed

The Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City has issued an urgent appeal for blood donors, with over 45 earthquake victims currently admitted — many in critical condition.

“Our blood supply is critically low,” VSMMC said. “Your donation is a lifeline.”

Donor Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Contact: 0949-886-5946 (VSMMC – PARS)

Location: VSMMC Subnational Laboratory

The outpouring of help

Close to 3,000 medical and non-medical volunteers have already registered at the Cebu Provincial Capitol to assist in relief and recovery efforts.

Across Cebu City, students, professionals, and health workers have come together to repack relief goods and prepare for deployment to affected municipalities.

“In times of crisis, Cebu always rises together,” said Governor Baricuatro, lauding the unity of the Sugboanon community.

The situation so far

As of October 2, the death toll has risen to 72, with 27 fatalities from Bogo City, the earthquake’s epicenter.

Hundreds remain displaced, and many are still staying outdoors for safety as aftershocks, now numbering over 1,000, continue to shake the region.

Most affected towns include Medellin, San Remigio, and Tabogon, where shelter, water, and food remain in short supply.

Power interruptions and damaged roads have slowed down relief delivery, but local governments and national agencies are working around the clock to restore basic services and distribute aid.

How you can make the most impact

Authorities stress that the best way to help is through coordinated, needs-based donations.

By sending aid through official ICCs and accredited drop-off points, donors can ensure their contributions reach the most vulnerable families efficiently and transparently.

Whether through cash, essential goods, blood donation, or volunteer work, every act of kindness counts.

