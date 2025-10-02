Cebu earthquake: GSIS partners with LGUs to aid victims

Even this church in northern Cebu was not spared the wrath of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that devastated northern Cebu. | CDNDigital

MANILA – The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) on Thursday assured its members and pensioners in Cebu that assistance will be made available following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the province and caused structural damage and disruption to daily life.

GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said the state pension fund is coordinating with local government units (LGUs) and its Cebu branches to ensure uninterrupted services for members and pensioners who may need help with claims, benefits, and other programs.

“We want our members and pensioners in Cebu to know that GSIS is with them. We are ready to provide immediate financial relief so they can recover from the impact of the earthquake,” Veloso said in a news release.

The GSIS Emergency Loan Program will be activated for qualified members and pensioners in calamity-declared areas.

Borrowers may avail up to P40,000 if they have an existing emergency loan balance, or P20,000 if they have none.

The loan is payable in 36 months at a 6 percent annual interest, with the first amortization due after three months.

Veloso also encouraged members to use the GSIS Touch mobile app, Wireless Automated Processing System (GWAPS) kiosks, and e-service portals for safer and more convenient transactions, noting that loan proceeds will be electronically credited to borrowers’ ATM cards for faster release. (PNA)

