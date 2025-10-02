Earthquake-hit Cebu: Marcos pledges P180M to province, affected areas
CEBU CITY, Philippines – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. promised to provide financial assistance to Cebu province and local governments here affected by the strong September 30 earthquake.
Marcos on Thursday, October 2, visited Bogo City, the epicenter of the Magnitude 6.9 quake, to assess the extent of the damage and brief local officials on the response and relief efforts made so far.
P180M pledge breakdown
During his meeting with Cabinet members and local officials, the President announced that they will grant a total of P180 million to Cebu province, local government and concerned national government agencies.
The breakdown are as follows.
Cebu Province: P50 million
Bogo City: P20 million
Bantayan: P10 million
Daanbantayan: P10 million
Madridejos: P10 million
Medellin: P10 million
San Remigio: P20 million
Santa Fe: P10 million
Sogod: P20 million
Tabogon: P10 million
Tabuelan: P10 million
P5M to province-owned hospitals
The Office of the President will also donate P5 million each to province-owned hospitals.
Prior to Thursday’s briefing, Marcos inspected various areas, including the epicenter in Bogo City particularly resettlement areas for Super Typhoon Yolanda survivors where several houses collapsed and killed eight residents.
He also met with some of the affected families particularly those injured and still confined in the Cebu Provincial Hospital, and visited important religious sites like the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Vincent Ferrer that suffered significant damages.
