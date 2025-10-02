Earthquake-hit Cebu: Marcos pledges P180M to province, affected areas

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. pledges some P180 million assistance to earthquake-affected Cebu province, towns and cities during his visit to northern Cebu. | Morexette Marie B. Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. promised to provide financial assistance to Cebu province and local governments here affected by the strong September 30 earthquake.

Marcos on Thursday, October 2, visited Bogo City, the epicenter of the Magnitude 6.9 quake, to assess the extent of the damage and brief local officials on the response and relief efforts made so far.

READ: Cebu earthquake death toll climbs to 72

P180M pledge breakdown

During his meeting with Cabinet members and local officials, the President announced that they will grant a total of P180 million to Cebu province, local government and concerned national government agencies.

The breakdown are as follows.

Cebu Province: P50 million

Bogo City: P20 million

Bantayan: P10 million

Daanbantayan: P10 million

Madridejos: P10 million

Medellin: P10 million

READ: Sleeping in plastic bags: North Cebu residents struggle after quake

San Remigio: P20 million

Santa Fe: P10 million

Sogod: P20 million

Tabogon: P10 million

Tabuelan: P10 million

P5M to province-owned hospitals

The Office of the President will also donate P5 million each to province-owned hospitals.

READ: How to help Cebu earthquake victims, survivors

Prior to Thursday’s briefing, Marcos inspected various areas, including the epicenter in Bogo City particularly resettlement areas for Super Typhoon Yolanda survivors where several houses collapsed and killed eight residents.

He also met with some of the affected families particularly those injured and still confined in the Cebu Provincial Hospital, and visited important religious sites like the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Vincent Ferrer that suffered significant damages.

READ: Cebu needs help; quake death toll exceeds 60

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP