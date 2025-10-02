menu
What's Up!

Maayo Leisure Group ensures guest safety and launches relief campaign “Maayong Pagbangon, Sugbo” after Cebu earthquake

- October 02, 2025

Following the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, 2025, Maayo Leisure Group expresses its deepest concern for the communities affected. The Group reaffirms its commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of both guests and employees across all its properties.

We are committed not only to ensuring the safety of our guests but also to supporting the well-being of the communities around us.

Paulette Liu 

SVP for HR & Admin, Primary Group of Builders. 

After thorough inspections, Maayo Hotel Mandaue, Maayo Argao, and Circa 1900 have been confirmed safe and continue normal operations. However, Maayo San Remigio will remain temporarily closed until further notice, as safety evaluations and precautionary measures are still ongoing.

As part of its mission to care for the community, Maayo Leisure Group—together with its owning company Primary Group of Builders (PGB) and its corporate social responsibility arm Primary Structures Educational Foundation Inc. (PSEFI)—has launched the relief campaign “Maayong Pagbangon, Sugbo” (A Good Rise, Cebu).

In the aftermath of this disaster, Cebu faces significant challenges—but together, we stand strong. Through this initiative, Maayo Leisure Group and its partners extend relief and support to the affected towns, delivering not only essential goods but also hope, care, and kindness. The Group firmly believes that genuine help and unity can light the way to recovery.

Relief Goods Drop-off Points

  • Maayo Hotel – 7th Floor Reception, open 24/7
  • Primary Structures Corporation Office – V. Rama Avenue, Guadalupe, Cebu City | 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • SKILLS Campus – General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City | 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Concrete Solutions Inc. Office – Canduman, Mandaue City | 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • San Lucas Medical Center – Minglanilla Cebu, Hospital Reception Ground Floor | 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

📌 Donation Acceptance Period: Until Friday, October 3, 2025📌 Relief Goods Distribution Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

For Cash Donations

Account Name: Primary Structures Educational Foundation Inc.Bank Name: BDO Unibank, Inc.Savings Account Number: 003440296088

For In-Kind Donations & Support

Please contact:📞 Ms. Jemima Jimenez – 0916 268 4271

“We are committed not only to ensuring the safety of our guests but also to supporting the well-being of the communities around us,” said Paulette Liu, SVP for HR & Admin, Primary Group of Builders. “Through Maayong Pagbangon, Sugbo, we are extending the spirit of Ka’Maayo—our shared goodness—beyond our properties and into the towns that need it most.”

Maayo Leisure Group, Primary Group of Builders, and Primary Structures Educational Foundation Inc. extend their heartfelt appreciation to guests, partners, and the public for their trust, patience, and continued support. With collective efforts, Cebu will rise stronger.

Maayo Leisure Group ensures guest safety and launches relief campaign "Maayong Pagbangon, Sugbo" after Cebu earthquake
