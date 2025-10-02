DepEd-Mandaue eyes blended learning in damaged schools

File photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Department of Education in Mandaue City is considering implementing blended learning in several schools affected by structural damage.

This was after some schools were found to have structural issues following the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025.

Dr. Edgar Espina, Administrative Officer of DepEd-Mandaue, confirmed that initial inspections were conducted by the City Engineering Office and the Office of the Building Official (OBO). While many schools only sustained minor damage, a few were found to have significant structural issues that may affect the safe resumption of face-to-face classes.

Espina said that final clearance on which schools can safely reopen is still pending as officials continue reviewing the inspection reports. “As of this moment, wala pa man sila ka hatag ug exact clearance which schools nga pwede na e-gamit. We’re waiting until this afternoon, they are still consolidating pa sa report.”

Among the schools identified with major damage are Cesar M. Cabahug Elementary School in Barangay Looc where some buildings tilted, and Cubacub National High School in Barangay Cubacub and Don Gerardo National High School in Barangay Looc, which reported collapsed ceilings.

However, Espina said some of the damage may be manageable. “So far kung malimpyohan lang to katong mga nahagba nga kisame, dili lang ingon ana ka dako ang damages.”

Mandaue City has 48 public schools—27 elementary and 21 high schools. Following the earthquake, classes have been suspended Wednesday, Oct. 1 until Oct. 2 as inspections of the schools’ structural integrity are conducted to ensure student safety.

Blended learning in damaged schools

According to Espina, blended learning will be used in schools with damaged buildings, combining face-to-face and modular instruction. In-person classes may rotate by grade level each week—some students will attend face-to-face classes while others use modules, then switch the following week.

He added that only a few schools have major issues, and school heads will plan appropriate learning methods, such as modular or blended, based on their curriculum.

Meanwhile, schools that were deemed safe will resume regular face-to-face classes. “Ang katong mga schools nga normal lang jud ang situation nga magamit ra ang tanan, back to normal sila,” he said.

DepEd-Mandaue plans to raise repair requests to the DepEd Central Office and is open to assistance from the local government and other national agencies.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Bogo City, northern Cebu. Although far from Mandaue, the tremor was strong enough to affect both old and relatively new school buildings

Espina also noted that some of the most affected structures are older buildings, such as the Gabaldon building and facilities at Mandaue City Central School.

“According to the report, ni buto kuno ang mga columnar gahapon… kusog kusog sad kaayo to nga earthquake pud uy, maong dili jud ta kaingon nga way ma-damage—ma daan man or bag-o nga buildings.” said Espina.

He emphasized that the primary concern of DepEd-Mandaue is the safety of students and staff. Until all schools are declared structurally sound, the department will continue to explore and implement flexible learning options to minimize disruption to students’ education.

Caption: A portion of the ceiling at Don Gerardo National High School in Barangay Opao, Mandaue, collapsed following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake on September 30.|

: Barangay Opao BDRRMC

