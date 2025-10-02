Cebu earthquake: Search, rescue ends; cops shift focus on relief

The Heritage Park at the Cebu Provincial Capitol is filled with hundreds of volunteers on Thursday, October 2, as residents rush to assist in receiving and packing relief goods for victims of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30. CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

MANILA – With search and rescue operations completed, police personnel deployed in Cebu and other areas hit by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake have shifted their focus to relief and rehabilitation efforts, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the redeployment, noting that all missing persons have been accounted for, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said in a press briefing for the Cebu earthquake at Camp Crame.

“The focus of the operation of our personnel on the ground were security, medical, road clearing and providing logistics or transportation as part of the efforts to bring back normalcy in the affected areas… and maintaining security in the affected areas so that we can avoid looting incidents,” said Tuaño.

He said a red alert status remains over Central Visayas, especially in Cebu, to maximize relief efforts and disaster response operations.

PNP Directorate for Police Community Relations Deputy Chief Brig. Gen. Antonio Marallag Jr. said no crimes were reported following the Cebu earthquake, allowing police personnel to concentrate their personnel on relief and security operations.

“Fortunately, there have been no reports of gender-based violence or looting incidents in the aftermath of the earthquake,” Marallag said at the same briefing.

Marallag said 2,250 officers from the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) have been deployed in the affected areas, including hundreds in Western Visayas, Negros Island Region and Eastern Visayas.

The PNP’s Reserve Standby Support Force (RSSF) also deployed 312 personnel from PRO 7; 116 from PRO Eastern Visayas; and 112 from PRO Negros Island Region. Five speed boats from the Maritime Group were also used.

Marallag said the 36 PNP personnel who ended up becoming victims themselves of the quake were allowed to excuse themselves.

“Alam naman natin na kapag sila ay nabiktima… baka binigyan sila ng pagkakataon na titingnan muna ‘yung mga pamilya nila because katulad ng ni-report namin kanina, we still have sufficient force na tumulong sa komunidad (We know that if our personnel become victims themselves… they might be allowed to check in on their families first. Like we reported earlier, we still have sufficient force to help the community anyway),” he added.

Damage assessment, quick response

Meanwhile, PNP Community Affairs Division Chief Col. Esmeraldo Osia Jr. said at least 34 police stations in northern Cebu – the area nearest the epicenter – and two headquarters, including the Cebu Provincial Police Office in Cebu City, sustained damage “of varying degrees” like cracked walls.

“We are deploying teams of PNP civil engineers supported by experts from the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers to conduct a detailed and comprehensive assessment… The assessment is scheduled to begin tomorrow,” he said.

For his part, PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. lauded the police officers for their immediate and decisive response efforts to the impact of the Cebu earthquake.

Nartatez said police personnel were among the first to help in attending to the injured, evacuating people, and securing establishments and critical infrastructure.

“Our police officers are not just enforcers of the law; they are first responders who act with urgency and compassion in times of crisis,” he added.

Among those deployed to Bogo City, Bantayan Island, and San Remigio were police officers from the PNP Special Operations Unit and the Maritime Units of Regions in Western, Central, and Eastern Visayas, as well as Negros Island.

“The quick actions of our personnel in Central Visayas and the nearby regions demonstrated the PNP’s commitment to protecting lives, not only by maintaining peace and order but also by taking direct action in emergency situations,” said Nartatez.

Police units have also begun securing evacuation centers, schools, government facilities, and other critical infrastructure. (PNA)

