Cesafi double-header: Friday sked features HS, college games

CIT-U Wildcats. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Back-to-back hardcourt action will be featured in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 tomorrow, Friday, October 3, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cesafi double-header features rescheduled games from last September 27, which were moved after the Coliseum was used for a non-sports event.

In the high school division, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters aim to bounce back from their loss to Cebu Eastern College last Tuesday, September 30.

Holding a 1-1 record, they take on the struggling San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, who remain winless at 0-3, at 5:15 p.m.

The collegiate game of the Cesafi double-header follows at 6:45 p.m., with the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars looking to break into the win column after back-to-back defeats to start the season.

They go head-to-head with the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, who carry a 1-3 slate but are riding the momentum of their first win after beating the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers last Sunday.

