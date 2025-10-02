Inquirer calls for support for the victims of the Cebu earthquake

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30 has displaced more than 170,000 people, leaving families in urgent need of food, water and shelter.

Authorities said over 50 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity as aftershocks continue to shake the region. Power and water services were disrupted, and many residents remain outdoors for safety.

Survivors urgently need drinking water, ready-to-eat food, tents, blankets, clothes, sleeping mats and hygiene kits.

Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer Foundation extends its relief and fund drive to the families affected by the earthquake.

Cash donations may be deposited in The Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco de Oro (BDO) Current Account No. 007960018860 or donate any amount to the Philippine Daily INQUIRER via Gcash Pay Bills and indicate that the payment is for Cebu donation.

Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer Foundation office: [email protected]

