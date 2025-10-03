Cebu just got a glow-up with Skinplicity’s two new branches

On September 27, 2025, Skinplicity, a trusted name in beauty and skin wellness, unveiled not one, but two brand-new branches in Cebu.

With its updated branding, enhanced interiors, and curated menu of treatments, Skinplicity is also laying the groundwork for franchising opportunities, opening its doors to entrepreneurs who want to bring beauty to more communities across the country.

Located at SM J Mall and Ayala Center Cebu, the latest Skinplicity clinics feature a cleaner, sleeker, and more contemporary aesthetic, aligning with the brand’s commitment to helping everyone feel “Simply Beautiful.”

For over two decades, Skinplicity has built a loyal following by offering reliable, results-driven skincare and aesthetic treatments that truly work. Whether it’s acne solutions, skin rejuvenation, or anti-aging services, clients, both women and men, keep coming back for effective treatments that fit seamlessly into busy lifestyles.

New Look, Same Trusted Care

With these two new branches, Skinplicity is not just growing. It’s evolving!

“Our goal has always been to simplify beauty,” shares Dr. Cecilia “Che” Bernad, founder and chief doctor of Skinplicity. “With more than 20 years in the industry, we know what works. These new branches reflect our updated vision, cleaner spaces, advanced treatments, and a more modern approach to self-care.”

To mark the milestone openings, Skinplicity flew in celebrity couple Benjamin Alves and Chelsea Robato, who serve as the brand’s endorsers. Radiant and glowing, the duo perfectly represents Skinplicity’s new era: natural beauty enhanced through modern science and self-love. They joined guests and clients at both locations, giving Cebuanos an up-close look at what Skinplicity has to offer.

Signature Treatments That Deliver

At the heart of Skinplicity’s success are its signature treatments, science-backed, non-invasive, and curated to meet modern skincare needs:

Iontophoresis Facial: A clinic classic and bestseller. Using Skinplicity’s proprietary gel and gentle electric currents, this treatment boosts skin clarity, tightens pores, and helps control oil and acne.

RV8 Laser Facial: A multitasking marvel, this single session targets eight skin concerns—from acne and scars to wrinkles and pigmentation—with visible results after each treatment.

Synergy Treatment: Combines Radio Frequency (RF) and Micro Focused Ultrasound (MFU) for a powerful anti-aging lift that works both on the surface and deep layers of the skin.

Aquapeel Facial: A five-step facial that leaves skin clean, glowing, and hydrated. Think exfoliation, lifting, infusion, and soothing—all in one pampering session.

Ultherapy: Often called the gold standard in non-invasive lifting, this FDA-approved ultrasound treatment improves skin laxity and contours the face without surgery.

Ready to Grow with You

Visit Skinplicity Cebu today at its two newest branches in SM Jmall and Ayala Center Cebu. Other branches include Pacific Mall Mandaue, Gaisano Fiesta Mall Tabunok, and SM City North EDSA in Manila.

Follow @Skinplicity on Facebook and Instagram for updates, promos, and skincare tips. Because in today’s fast-paced world, beauty should be simple, and with Skinplicity, it finally is.