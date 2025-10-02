UP Cebu eyes milestone back-to-back wins after stunning UC in Cesafi

UP Cebu Fighting Maroons | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons pulled off a stunning upset in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament after toppling the powerhouse University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on their home floor at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, September 30.

The win came less than an hour before the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that shook Cebu island, causing widespread damage and fatalities.

For head coach Rommel Rasmo, the victory was more than a breakthrough. He said the team now has its sights set on something they’ve never achieved before—back-to-back wins in Cesafi.

“Never in UP Cebu’s stint in Cesafi did we win consecutive games, which is quite disappointing,” Rasmo said after the game.

“Our goal is two consecutive wins. In our first year, we won only in the middle of the season. Last year, it was funny—we won the first and the last. But with this format, I’m confident we can win more than two games.”

Rasmo credited his coaching staff for their role in the upset, singling out assistant coach Francis Aoquico—who also serves with the multi-titled Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles in high school—for his detailed scouting and game preparation.

“The scouting that my fellow coaches did really helped the team. They did a great job preparing us with the best game plan, especially coach Francis. I’m blessed to have these coaches beside me,” Rasmo said.

He added that their defensive focus, particularly on UC standouts Ray Charles Libatog and Mark Ecal, paid off. “We anticipated their offense, and I believe we put up great defense.”

Beyond the tactical side, Rasmo said he sees something different in this year’s roster. Despite opening the season with three straight losses, he believes his current group has shown more commitment and hunger compared to previous years.

“I really believe in this batch. I’m confident because of the double-round robin format. When I asked the players before the game how they were feeling, I was surprised that they were genuinely excited. Just from their answers, I felt how committed they are,” he shared.

Team captain Andrew Padilla, who led UP Cebu with 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, said the upset was the result of the team’s discipline and focus.

“Gi-sunod ra gyud namo ang system ni coach Rommel. Gihugtan namo ang depensa ug eager gyud mi makuha ang kadaugan kay three straight games mi nga pildi,” said Padilla, who remains among the league’s top five performers this season.

(We really just followed Coach Rommel’s system. We tightened our defense and we were eager to get the win since we lost our first three games.)

He added that the team already carried strong confidence heading into the game, which showed in their poise on both ends of the court.

“Sa warmup pa lang, confident na gyud mi nga modaog. We stayed focused and stuck to the system. We took advantage of our defense and outside shooting,” Padilla said.

(Even during warmup, we were already confident we would win. We stayed focused and stuck to the system. We maximized our defense and outside shooting.)

UP Cebu will try to build on this momentum when they face last season’s Final Four contender, the Benedicto College Cheetahs, on October 11.

